I collect old high school social studies and science textbooks. Few journals can more accurately depict a time period than these. As an example, when Madeleine Albright described waiting out the Blitzkreig as a child in a London basement, she expressed little chance of surviving a near-direct hit due to the many underground pipes exposed in their shelter.

Steam was cited as the worst latent killer should the pipes rupture. When I got home, I dove into my collection. There I found a diagram of London’s underground utilities in Popular Science’s Mechanical Encyclopedia, 1941. Talk about a “direct hit”– I couldn’t have nailed it any better. Young Madeleine had everything BUT steam to worry about. Consider compressed air and pressurized hydraulic oil at 700 P.S.I. 

