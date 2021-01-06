A 6-week virtual program for youths interested in livestock or horticulture starts next week.
WVU Extension Service will hold the classes for Mineral and Hampshire County 4-H members and youths interested in learning more about livestock and/or horticulture.
Youth have the
option to choose livestock judging, horticulture or both, as well as interact with other youths interested in agriculture. Participants will participate in the classes via Zoom, an easy online format to access and use.
Stacey Huffman, Mineral County agriculture agent, and Candace Delong, Hampshire County extension agent, will teach the classes.
Youth will learn how to evaluate livestock and how toidentify feed, grasses, and cuts of meeting related to raising livestock. The horticulture class will dive into the introduction of horticulture, seed planning and judging plants and seeds.
The classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, and continue each Monday for 6 weeks. Classes are free and registration is online.
Families register with WVU Extension 4-H youth programs in 4h.Zsuite.org, then they can easily register for the class.
For more information call the Hampshire County Extension Office at 304-822-5013 or Mineral County Office at 304-788-3621. Or, email Stacey Huffman at Stacey.huffman@mail.wvu.edu or Candace DeLong at candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu.
WVU Extension programs are open to all youths. Reasonable accommodations will be made to provide this content in alternate formats upon request.
