Last week, it was from Woody Allen's hilarious and nostalgic 1980s’ movie “Radio Days.” This week, I've borrowed from author James Herriot's “All Creatures Great and Small.” I've always identified with this British author/veterinarian and have had a measure of success from comparing his material source and mine in proposals to publishers.
Though the country that I travel in my tractor repair route isn't Herriot's 1930s English Yorkshire Country, it couldn't be any less fascinating. I actually wrote a book about it.
Though only 64 pages, I guess it's a book anyway. It resides in a big brown envelope in my studio, Camp Vanski (a 1978 Chevy van parked overlooking the North River), all edited and laid out with illustrations and whatever else publishers do. Though originally accepted for publication, the publisher reneged partway into the project when the business changed hands. The arts are like that. Anyway, I would like to quote from a couple of the book's opening paragraphs.
The Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia is bent in the middle; I guess you could call it ergonomic if it actually were a handle.
Two branches of the Potomac River converge at Harper's Ferry and exit the Panhandle as the Shenandoah River, which reaches south through(of all places) the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
The river forks at Front Royal. The North Fork heads in the general direction of Mathias, W.Va., but doesn't quite make it back into its home state. The South Fork winds down in the direction of Charlottesville and Staunton.
My travels are primarily above the fork in the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Faquier and Loudoun. Although part of the Blue Ridge is present, the area is mostly comprised of level to rolling cropland, pastures and apple orchards. Friendly little towns are scattered about the Valley, as are vinyards and riding stables.
To the west, the view ends almost abruptly at the first high ridges of West Virginia's Hampshire and Hardy Counties, also part of my route. Smaller rivers like the Cacapon drain this rugged country. The land here ranges from rolling to vertical. Mountain cattle farms and apple orchards, from which you can see into 4 states, are scattered· about the landscape.
Much of the land is too wild and remote for agriculture and instead conceals the homes of those who forgo easy access and perhaps phone and electric service, in favor of natural beauty and solitude.
Anyway, I've been harping about our lack of television and internet. However, I must qualify this braggadocio with the confession that we do have a VCR and enjoy clean and mostly older movies. Recently, we've stumbled onto a pair of boxed sets of the BBC program based on the books of James Herriot, entitled “All Creatures Great and Small.”
Watching this series has me feeling better about the remnant of my mobile tractor repair business that I still more or less operate. To be honest, it was becoming a bit of a drudge, but Herriot has helped to awaken at least a spark of enthusiasm.
A recent job involves fuel system work on an old Ford 661 tractor. The complaint was that of basic fuel starvation and a fuel leak at the tank valve.I purchased a new after-market valve at Winchester Equipment, went out to the farm and quickly corrected the starvation problem with a quick, basic carburetor go-through. The problem of the leak still remained.
The tractor's owner, famous fine wood worker, Jeff Headley (HeadleyandSons.com) and I noticed that the leaking valve appeared to be a new aftermarket part. We thus decided to go instead with the more expensive valve from Ford. During this purchase, Winchester Equipment parts associate and Ford tractor guru Alan Keiter explained that the more likely source of the problem was that someone had been using a large screwdriver to open and close the valve.
The tiny knob that operates the valve is coarsely knurled and, as I've recently learned, is meant to be opened and closed with the fingers only. However, this does not explain the presence of a wide slot in the end of the knob that all but begs for a firm twist with a large screwdriver. Indeed, upon my arrival, a large screwdriver was seen resting on the right front tire, the same side as the fuel valve.
Actually, I may have instigated the problem. Since these valves are ''obviously" intended to be operated with a screwdriver, I had been doing so for years. I thought they leaked from poor design. I don't recall Alan's father, Vaughn, mentioning this during the years that we worked together at Baker Equipment.
I never got much chance to work on Ford· tractors in that Massey Ferguson dealership. Vaughn preferred to work on Fords and any that came in would get his immediate attention. Well, it's never too late to learn, I suppose.
As we all know, honesty is the best policy in business — pay for your mistakes and move on. When Mr. Headley asked for his bill upon completion I told him that I couldn't produce it at the moment since it required some thoughtful adjustment.
"I should like to take some responsibility for the leakage." I said. Wait a minute — did I actually say "I SHOULD like to take some responsibility?" Was I imagining myself as British actor Christopher Timothy in character as James Herriot? (I've even been known to wax British from watching Rex Harrison in “My Fair Lady.”) There are 6 tapes to each boxed set and we're only half way through the first box. I hope that I don't start driving on the left side of the road. But really, no matter what you do, everyone is a little bit of a Herriot — just tell your story.
By the way, do have a smashing Boxing Day.
(Epilogue; My wife's proposed antidote for this malady, a weeklong Barber Shop marathon, may not be without adverse side-effects)
First published Dec. 21, 2016
