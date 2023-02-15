Review Staff
CHARLESTON — Milk production in West Virginia totaled 18 million pounds or 2.1 million gallons during the October - December quarter of 2022. This was unchanged from the July — September 2022 quarter, but was down 1 million pounds from the October — December quarter of 2021. The number of dairy cows averaged 5,000 head, unchanged from the previous quarter, and unchanged from the October - December quarter of 2021.
