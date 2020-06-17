FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, June 15, 2020
LAMBS: 46
Hi Choice & Prime: $165-200;Choice: $165-175.
KID GOATS: 58
20-40 lbs.: $220;40-60 lbs.: $235-325; 60-80 lbs.: $235-325.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 69 - Utility & Comm: $58-78; Canner & Cutter: $52-84; Cutter & BNG: $47-54.
Bulls: 7 - 1-2: $105-111.
Stock Cows: 37 - Beef Bred: $710-1,010; Pairs: $885-1,450.
FEEDER CATTLE: 644
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $171; 400-500 lbs. - $157; 500-600 lbs. - $144-155; 600-700 lbs. - $122-155.50; 700-800 lbs. - $125-128; 800-900 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $152-154; 500-600 lbs. - $121-149; 600-700 lbs. - $140; 700-800 lbs. - $128; 800-900 lbs. - $126. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $141; 500-600 lbs. - $136; 600-700 lbs. - $137; 800-900 lbs. - $116.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125-130.50; 400-500 lbs. - $131; 500-600 lbs. - $123-126; 600-700 lbs. - $120; 700-800 lbs. - $113-117. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $127.50; 400-500 lbs. - $125; 500-600 lbs. - $101-122; 600-700 lbs. - $115-119.50; 700-800 lbs. - $91-109; 800-900 lbs. - $95. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $122; 400-500 lbs. - $117; 500-600 lbs. - $110; 600-700 lvs. - $109; 700-800 lbs - $105.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $160-169; 400-500 lbs. - $128-153; 500-600 lbs. - $133-143; 600-700 lbs. - $110-126; 700-800 lbs. - $113-123; 800-900 lbs. - $99. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $140-159; 400-500 lbs. - $130-154; 500-600 lbs. - $129-133; 600-700 lbs. - $115; 700-800 lbs. - $109; 800-900 lbs. - $87-94. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $135; 500-600 lbs. - $96; 600-700 lbs. - $115.
Total: 862
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, June 22. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, June 15, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $118; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $119.50; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $119; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $74.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $100;Light: Up to $76.
Cows: Utility: $60-74; Comm. To Good: $40-56; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $12 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $90.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $100.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
Hogs: Up to $37.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $150.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $137.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $117.50.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $105;Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Light - Up to $88.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $91;Light: Up to $86.
Cows: Utility: Up to $60-76;Canners: Up to $45-59; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $80.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $65.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $250.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $57; Heavy: Up to $55; Light: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $80.
Sows: Up to $30.
Male Hogs: Up to $10.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $190; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $170; 30-60 lbs.: $207.50.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-400; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $130.
Hay: Straw: Up to $4.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 72 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $64-68.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $56-61. High - To $65. Low - $55-62.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $50-55. Low - $50 Down.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 2 Head
YG #2: 1 at 1654 lbs. - At $86; 1 at 1248 lbs. - At $82.
FED CATTLE: 15 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1200-1475 lbs. - $105-111. Select L Ch: 1200-1475 lbs. - $101-105.
Slaughter Holstein: L Choice: 1484 lbs. - At $83. Select 1350-1500 lbs. - $68-73.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 80 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 95-110 lbs. - $110-115; 80-94 lbs. - $80-97. Number 2: 95-110 lbs. - $87-100; 80-94 lbs. - $60-80.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-110 lbs. - $55-70.
Beef X Bull Calves: 85-100 lbs. - $170-205.
FEEDERS: 64 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: Few 300-400 lbs. - $130-135; 2 at 618 lbs. - $130-137.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 250-500 lbs. - $115-130; 500-700 lbs. - $115-128; 1 At 900 lbs. - $111.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 300-450 lbs. - $145-147; 450-650 lbs. - $115-130; 650-800 lbs. - $100-125.
LAMBS: 41 Head - Sold by the cwt.
40-80 lbs. - $170-187; 80-100 lbs. - $140-187; 100-120 lbs. - $140-142.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 14 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 125-200 lbs. - $72-90.
Rams: 282 lbs. - At $65.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 33 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 2: 25-40 lbs. $75-107.
Nannies: Selection 1: 60-100 lbs. - $160-195.
Billies: Selection 1: 124 lbs. - $235.
Wethers: 158 lbs. - At $350.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 58 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $30-43; Few 300-325 lbs. - $42-44.
48-52% Lean: 230-300 lbs. - $30-35.
SOWS: 7 Head - All price per cwt.
600-800 lbs. - $21-22; 400-500 lbs. - $19-20.
BOARS: 1 Head
300-400 lbs. - $3-8.
STOCK BOARS: 4 Head
260-300 lbs. - $14-23.
FEEDER PIGS: 46 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 25-45 lbs. - $42-52; 1 at 70 lbs. - $80.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 220-240 lbs. - $43-50.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
