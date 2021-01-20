FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-662-2945
Monday, January 18, 2021
HOGS: 27 - 300-406 lbs.: $55-70; Sows: $41-60.
LAMBS: 64 - High Choice & Prime: 91-117 lbs. - $195-250; Choice: 71-81 lbs. -$290-305; Choice/Graded: 50-64 lbs. - $315-345; Slaughter Ewes: $100-142.50.
KID GOATS: 42 - 20-40 lbs.: $320-350; 40-60 lbs.: $265-390; 60-80 lbs.: $300-370; 80-100 lbs.: $280.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 117 - Utility & Comm: $41-53; Canner & Cutter: $38-50; Cutter & BNG: $30-41.
Bulls: 19 - 1-2 - $65-83.
Stock Cows: 47 – Bred/Per Head: $675-935.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,131
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $156-173; 400-500 lbs. - $160-164.50; 500-600 lbs. - $145-149; 600-700 lbs. - $124-133; 700-800 lbs. - $118-122; 800-900 lbs. - $117; 900-1100 lbs. - $112. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $148; 400-500 lbs. - $140-158; 500-600 lbs. - $138; 600-700 lbs. - $123; 700-800 lbs. - $120; 800-900 lbs. - $101. Med & Lg #3: 700-800 lbs. - $117.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $144-171; 400-500 lbs. - $144-155; 500-600 lbs. - $136-142.50; 600-700 lbs. - $118-124; 700-800 lbs. - $105-113; 800-900 lbs. - $101. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $150-152; 400-500 lbs. - $136-148; 500-600 lbs. - $135; 600-700 lbs. - $110-113; 700-800 lbs. - $101-113; 800-900 lbs. - $97. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $127; 500-600 lbs. - $91-93.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $128-138; 400-500 lbs. - $124-130; 500-600 lbs. - $117-120; 600-700 lbs. - $107.50-115; 700-800 lbs. - $101. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-136; 400-500 lbs. - $121-128.50; 500-600 lbs. - $105-116; 600-700 lbs. - $100-117; 800-900 lbs. - $101. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $110; 400-500 lbs. - $115-122; 500-600 lbs. - $81-109.
Total: 1,300
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, January 18, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.50; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $80.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $111.25; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $111.25; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $89; Light: Up to $70.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $80; Light: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $45-51.50; Comm. To Good: $40-44; Culls: $35 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $105; Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $90.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $100.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $147.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $75.
Bulls: Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: Up to $45-52; Canners: Up to $40-44; Culls: $38 and Down.
Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $65.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $150.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $67; Heavy: Up to $65; Light: Up to $40.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $40.
Sows: Up to $50.
Male Hogs: Up to $5.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $285; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $247.50; 30-60 lbs.: $315.
Sheep: Up to $115.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-370; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $60.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.85; 2nd Cut: Up to $6.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 85 Head
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Avg. $52-55; High - $60-63.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Avg. $49-55; High - $55-60.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Avg. $40-50; High - $51-52; Low - $34-38.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 5 Head
YG #1: 1584-1910 lbs. - $78-85; High Dress - 1216 lbs. - $90; Low Dress - 1456-1924 lbs. - $58-64.
FED: 45 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3 - 1402-1550 lbs. - $109-110; Choice 2-3 - 1430-1558 lbs. - $100-108; Select 2-3 - 1252-1278 lbs. - $75-90.
Slaughter Holstein Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3 - 1558 lbs. - $88; Choice 2-3 - 1300-1626 lbs. - $67-74; Select 2-3 - 1228 lbs. - $66.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3 - 1300-1634 lbs - $107-111.50.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 68 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 96-120 lbs. - $65-100; 86-94 lbs. - $62.50-70. #2 - 96-106 lbs. - $60-65; 88-94 lbs. - $25-42.50. #3 - 78-82 lbs. - $25-32.50. Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 80-98 lbs. - $20-30.
Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $155-160.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 140 Head - Barrows and Gilts
250-300 lbs. - $70; 300-400 lbs. - $56-73; 436 lbs. - $61.
SOWS: 19 Head - All prices per cwt.
300-500 lbs. - $35-60; 500-700 lbs. - $56-69; 700-800 lbs. - $68-70.
BOARS: 3 Head
464 lbs. - $6; 736 lbs. - $9.
FEEDER PIGS: 35 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 30 lbs. - $46; 74 lbs. - $31.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2 - 102-140 lbs. - $36-50; 190-220 lbs. - $59-90.
FEEDERS: 139 Head
Steers: M&L 1: 350-450 lbs. - $120-145; 400-500 lbs. - $132.50; 500-600 lbs. - $110-125; 600-700 lbs. - $107.50-117.50; 700-900 lbs. - $102.50-107.50; 1100-1150 lbs. - $90-91.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 200-300 lbs. - $70-82; 300-400 lbs. - $86-89; 400-600 lbs. - $76-83; 600-700 lbs. - $81-83; 700-800 lbs. - $65-82.
Heifers: M&L 1: 300-500 lbs. - $102.50-110; 500-600 lbs. - $100-106; 600-700 lbs - $110-113; 750 lbs. - $112; 1000 lbs. - $87. M&L 2: 400-500 lbs. - $77.50-107.50.
Bulls: M&L 1: 300-400 lbs. - $142.50-145; 400-600 lbs. - $120-125; 600-700 lbs. - $105-111.
LAMBS: 35 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 37 lbs. - $235; 40-50 lbs. - $275-315; 50-70 lbs. - $340-350; 70-80 lbs. - $310-330; 130 lbs. $150.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 6 Head
Ewes: Good 1-3: 120-140 lbs. - $97.50-132.50; 150-160 lbs. - $90-135; 200-250 lbs. - $115-140.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 21 Head - By the head
Kids: Selection 1 - 18 lbs. - $100; 25-30 lbs. - $75-95; 76 lbs. - $235.
Nannies: Selection 1 - 56 lbs. - $120; 60-80 lbs. - $140-165.
Billies: Selection 1 - 86 lbs. - $165; 94-112 lbs. - $220-250.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
