CHARLESTON — Farmers in the state have planted more hay and the same amount of corn as 2021, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says.
Date from June 1 shows 51,000 acres of corn planted. Growers expect to harvest 38,000 acres for grain, also unchanged from last year.
The hay harvest is forecast at 565,000 acres, up 47,000 acres from last year, but alfalfa is expected to drop to 15,000 acres, down 3,000 from 2021.
NASS says forecasted estimates may change as the survey year progresses as planting intentions by farmers are altered.
Crop plantings across the U.S. with 2021 comparisons:
• Corn planted for all purposes – 89.9 million acres, down 4%. Percentage of the projected harvest in biotechnology varieties as is unchanged in all 3 categories from 2021, 3% insect resistant, 9% herbicide resistant and 81% stacked gene.
All biotech varieties make up 93% of the 2022 crop, the same as last year.
• Corn harvested for grain – 81.9 million acres, down 4%.
• Winter wheat planted – 34.0 million acres, down 1%.
• Winter wheat harvested for grain – 25.0 million acres, up 2%.
• Oats planted – 2.39 million acres, down 6%.
• Oats harvested – 796,000 acres, up 22%.
• All tobacco harvested – 221,530 acres, up 1%.
• Burley tobacco harvested – 38,900 acres, down 5%.
• All hay for harvest – 51.5 million acres, up 2%.
• Alfalfa hay for harvest – 15.5 million acres, up 1%.
• Other hay for harvest – 36.0 million acres, up 2%.
• Soybeans planted – 88.3 million acres, up 1%. Herbicide resistant varieties make up 95% of the crop, the same as last year.
• Soybeans for harvest – 87.5 million acres, up 1%. o
