For example, if the knife landed next to a clam shell worn smooth by time, we might speculate as to how this shell wound up in a field 60 miles inland. Studies conducted by my uncles in conjunction with the Seagram’s Distillery suggested that the shells were hauled in to “sweeten” the normally acid soil so that it would grow wheat.
Just as likely, one had discovered the site of a 19th Century clambake picnic held under a tent pavilion at a popular crossroads. The clams would have been transported live by rail from the coast. With the advent of the automobile, many of these former thoroughfares that shortened the distance between farms fell into disuse and by the 1950s remained only as faint tractor paths. There could very well have been one through there.
Or not. Anything’s possible — the land will eventually yield its tales if we focus intensely on a small area. It’s what archaeologists and some old school historians do.
Let’s look around the woods. An obscure remnant of a road leads through the woods then ends abruptly at a pile of vintage household junk in front of a steep bank. Looking back over the road we’ve just traveled, it is logical to assume that this must simply be the road to an old dump.
But why is the bank beyond the trash pile so steep? Was the spot leveled to accommodate a sawmill? We look around for a rotting slab pile. However, if it were a steam powered mill, they would have burned the slabs for fuel so the absence of such a pile would be inconclusive. We think, imagine, pick, poke and prod.
Perhaps the bank is an old mine entrance, maybe copper or iron — collapsed and filled in after a local tragedy. Would newspaper archives bear this out? Would old maps show an “Old Mine Road” or pack‑horse trail? Would military records from the Confederacy show saltpeter mined at this site and a powder house not far away? Perhaps, not far beyond the bank, a tunnel reaches hundreds of feet into the mountain — a realm of total darkness and blind salamanders. Water drips into shallow pools with no one to hear — forever. Perhaps ...
In this bend of the North River, our 3 very curious children would often find “‘meteorites.” These were odd‑shaped, irony stones apparently decaying in layers. Would the land yield the answer to this secret? Would history? As it turns out, the answer to this mystery almost literally fell into our laps.
There’s an historical marker on US Route 50 about 1/2 mile west of us commemorating the Civil War battle of Blue’s Gap.
These signs have, in my opinion, a very serious design defect that causes them to break with very little pressure or impact.
Anyway, about 20 years ago, my wife very famously clipped this sign with our van and broke it. We left the severed sign leaning against the post and, wanting to do the right thing, went to call the proper authorities. The voice at the other end of the line asked which side had won the battle. I informed him that it was the Union. “Forget it,” he said and hung up. These events were recounted in Reader’s Digest’s “Life in these United States,” hence the “famously.”
I wasn’t kidding when I said that the answer to the meteorite mystery almost fell into our laps. History wasn’t subtly hinting to us with the answer — it was all but clubbing us over the head with it. But we took no note. The sign has since been replaced and reads as follows, “Blue’s Gap Battle. Confederate troops under Captain George F. Sheets were defeated by Col. F.H. Dunning’s 5th Ohio Infantry here. Jan. 7, 1862. North River Bridge and a number of buildings were burned by the Federals.”
It wasn’t until many years later that one of my regular publishers decided to try putting out a Civil War magazine. I was getting ready to pitch a column entitled, “Stepping in It,” a recount of humorous and bizarre events during the war years. I scoured the history of local events for material.
I recall from one account of the Battle of Blue’s Gap that Union cannon fire was directed either at the North River bridge or into the gap itself through which US Route 50 now passes. I’m sure that gunners of that period had their skills and techniques, but they couldn’t match the micrometer precise targeting of today. A miscalculation of less than an inch could be measured in fractions of a mile at the end of the shell’s trajectory. The account goes on to say that the Union artillery shells “went wide” of the intended target area.
Needless to say, we didn’t live here in 1862 — good thing, too. Talk about “putting one in your hip pocket.” The shells likely exploded right where I’m sitting now. (I guess there are 2 ways of looking at it. I can almost hear a collective, “Dangit … missed by 153 years,” from way back in the peanut gallery.)
Some heavy excavation, a terracing of the river bank, took place here in the 1980s, and the river continuously churns things up. Kids love to dig as long as it is where their efforts can provide no benefit. Thus these “meteorites” — actually long buried and heavily corroded iron shell fragments from that 1862 battle — found their way back to the surface of the ground.
I hope the shells have all exploded. If I happen to find a live one with the rototiller, I’ll probably be the last to know. As for the clamshells in the New Jersey hay field, I guess that my dad and uncles’ theories are as good as any. However, the shells could just have been randomly dumped. Heck, nearly everyone in Jersey enjoys a bushel of “steamers” now and then. As for the old road ending abruptly in the woods and the abandoned mine that may or may not exist — I guess we’ll never know. But just maybe … perhaps...
First published Dec. 16, 2015
