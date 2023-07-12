landowners moth

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is urginglandowners to sign up for the Cooperative State-County-Landowner (CSCL) Spongy Moth (Lymantria dispar) Suppression Program.

The program is focused on protecting the landowners’ forested acreage from devastating effects caused by the invasive spongy moth (previously called Gypsy Moth). The Eastern portion of the state may notice defoliation due to a slight increase in the population of spongy moth, especially in the areas of Morgan, Hardy and Hampshire Counties.

