With a touch of Southern elegance
Good grief! If you are in a service business that can use a boost, try letting the rumor circulate that you’re about to retire. The public will think that you have plenty of time on your hands so they’re more comfortable calling you knowing that they won’t get turned down — or so it appears.
The Shenandoah Valley and Hunt Country “horse ladies” (the actual term used by folks in the Virginia tractor business) have been keeping the paddock dust in my nose and the manure on my boots as I try to get their equipment ready for the first ascension of chlorophyll. By now, the reader has figured out where I’m going with this; another “encore presentation”
I have a hand written catalog of hundreds of stories and where they were published. According to my records, the following was published in the May/June 2014 issue of Antique Power magazine. I still haven’t gotten any feedback as to how these occasional tech articles are going over with Review readers, but so far no one has complained, either. If my cataloging method should fail me and I publish a story more than once in the same publication, I will, of course, expect a public dope slap.
Back in the 1960s, Uncle Joe didn’t have the kindest words for the thorn bushes that grew on his modest junk-strewn New Jersey acreage. Nonetheless, when one of these thorns popped a hole in the radiator of his Ford 9N, he made numerous references to the bush’s unlikely means of reproduction. More interesting, though, was his method of radiator repair which I had the opportunity to apply numerous times since. Here’s one example.
In the Spring of 2005, I borrowed the Old Hippie’s 1979 Ford pickup to look in on a 1958 Oliver 550 tractor at Aurora, one of those old Southern manor houses near Berryville, Va. This place was one of few spared when Union infantry commander Phillip Henry “Little Phil” Sheridan made his plantation burning campaign through the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War.
The story goes that Sheridan spared this old mansion because a bronze eagle affixed to an outer wall was facing left instead of right — or vice-versa. Anyway, when I arrived, there was some tree work going on at this un-occupied location and brush and limbs were lying about. A small branch flipped up and punctured the Ford’s radiator. I then decided to apply Uncle Joe’s repair method.
Step one; Don’t do anything. The radiator is too hot and hot, pressurized antifreeze may be squirting around dangerously.
Step two; The anti-freeze now lying on the ground is highly toxic to animals which are attracted to its sweet taste. Even if it’s soaked into the ground, dogs have been known to actually eat the flavored dirt. I sprinkle gasoline or diesel fuel over the area to make it less attractive to wandering pets and wildlife.
Step three; (we’re back to the story) hop on the Oliver and head to town. At the Car Quest in Berryville, several people looking out the front plate glass window commented on the old Oliver. I boasted that it was the best tractor ever made. It was then that I discovered the store to be full of dedicated Red Tractor (as in International Harvester/Farmall) people.
I made my narrow escape cradling an auto body putty kit (the 550 is somewhat challenged in the tool box department) consisting of putty, hardener and a couple of spatula-like application tools.
The rest sounds simple-just slap the body putty over the hole in the radiator.
Well, it can be if the area is free of grease and antifreeze. Compressed air can help here as can rags or paper towels used to absorb the sticky green stuff. If we’re careful not to melt the radiator’s soldered joints, a careful touch with a hobby propane torch (antifreeze does burn, though not explosively) can complete the job of drying the area. Aerosol brake cleaner might help but this method remains untested.
So far, I am unaware of its effectiveness or reaction to antifreeze. No vehicle should be without a fire extinguisher. A clear path to the area must be established before mixing the resin with the hardener. If a belt or fan shroud is in the way, this is the time to remove it — not while the putty is setting up. Mix the putty as instructed on the container. If the leak is small and the area fairly clean and dry, the putty should stick to the radiator adequately. If there’s any question, while still very soft, the putty can be forced through the fins of the radiator core and “keys” such as a plasterer would make can be formed on the far side to help hold it in place.
Ideally, the radiator should be left to sit for several hours before adding coolant but this is an emergency repair so this isn’t going to happen. As soon as the putty is hardened, coolant can be added, and we’re on our way. Water is just fine for this time of year.
One downside to this repair method is that should the radiator actually make it to a repair shop, the technician is likely to insist on a re-core or replacement rather than to deal with the hardened putty. However, most of these radiators are so old that replacing the core may be timely anyway.
Epilogue: (sounds better than “appendix,” doesn’t it?) After extensive repairs and restoration, my customer sold Aurora at a handsome profit. I try to keep a few of these lonely places on my tractor repair route where I can stop for lunch or to do paper work or take a nap. I thus do not have access to Aurora and this location is solely missed.
“Back in the day” Aurora was surrounded on 3 sides by the old Byrd Orchard and I enjoyed filling my straw hat with Yorks and Greenings and clothes-pinning a dollar to a prominent twig as payment. The area hadn’t been developed then and the mysterious Josephine City was just through the rocky grove of locust trees off of Church Street. The old Oliver now happily resides in the Reggie Kandzoir collection near Hanging Rock.
First published March 16, 2016
