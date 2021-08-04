You might be Lithuanian if...

My day job and attending a large convention in Landover, Md., have curtailed my writing time. If I’m to get paid, though, I have to put something out there. In other words, the show must go on.
I found this piece among some unpublished works stashed in my riverside studio, Camp Vanski. (Camp Vanski is actually a large 1978 Chevy Van set up for writing and gazing at the North River and into the wilderness beyond.) There’s no date on “You Might be Lithuanian..,” and I can’t recall when I wrote it.
The Lithuanian population of Hampshire County shrank by a large percentage with the passing of Stanley Klimas and 2 of our daughters moving out of the immediate area. This leaves daughter Leah, myself and Paul Chesnavage of Capon Bridge the duty of maintaining the necessary Baltic influence essential to the area.
Our stubbornness was demonstrated when Lithuania drove the wedge that would eventually cause the Soviet Union to crumble. I recall a newspaper photo of Mikail Gorbechev standing in a crowd of Lithuanians, pleading for them to stay with the USSR. Since when does the leader of a great world power plead face to face with a random population of a tiny nation? It was apparent that ol’ Gorby knew what he was up against.
* * *
I would here like to focus on my family’s Lithuanian heritage. It should explain a lot. While The Grand Duchy of Lithuania once covered almost all of northern Europe, it has shrunk considerably and is now nestled between Poland and Latvia on the Baltic Coast. Across the Baltic are Sweden, Finland and Norway. Lithuania shares a coastline with Denmark and Germany.
We’ve had to tolerate the ambitions of both Germany and Russia. However, our relationship with our neighbors to the north, across the Baltic must have been more amorous. “Pure” Lithuanians aren’t all that large but somehow many of us have become rather husky, resembling the Norwegians, Danes and Swedes.
Many see us as rough-hewn loggers, construction workers, tradesmen and industrial artists. We are known to be stubborn and impulsive and to have an unusually high tolerance to cold weather and, like the Russians and Poles, adversity in general.
This later trait is a fortunate thing. We are really poets, musicologists, inventors, theoretical physicists, horticulturists and eggheads in general. However, we often languish in lesser stations due to an inherent unwillingness to cooperate and accept the established order of things. This may not be an impractical outlook these days since “the box” seems to be collapsing. In the typical Lithuanian/American is where Thomas Edison meets Peter Tsycofski, Leo Tolstoy and Ole Svensen. We often do things the hard way just to have had the experience.
I’ve here compiled some traits, tendencies and situations that may indicate one’s being afflicted with Lithuanianness. Typically, the least believable of these are the most likely to be true. They are derived from my own experience, old family history and even from special “Lithuanian moments” when I noticed these national tendencies in my children.
You might be Lithuanian if...
As your boss is bellowing at you, you imagine him in costume singing an aria from Othello — then quit. (me)
The transmission in your car once belonged to your grandfather. (cousin Ray-et/als)
(or Polish) You attended special counseling sessions when Frankie Yankovic died.
You insist that Frankie Yankovic, Elvis Presley and Al Jolson were all Lithuanian. (Dad)
You actually know that Al Jolson was Lithuanian. (me — Alabammy my foot)
You argue with a stop sign. (grandpa, dad, uncles Vick and Pete, 1949 Allis Chalmers WC — long story)
You think that St. Valentine’s day was enacted by the Knights of Columbus to honor Al Capone.
Your town’s citizen to bar ratio is 20 to 1 or less-extra points if bars favor. (Greetings, from Manville, N.J.)
At the Jersey Shore, the lifeguard keeps blowing his whistle at you — you’ve been floating upstream, against the current.
While swimming at the Jersey Shore, the lifeguard doesn’t blow his whistle at you at all — it’s November. (daughter Emily) You devise a brilliant plan to assassinate the Czar of Russia but blow up the wrong train car. (great-grandfather, Theodor, or so the story goes. Different branches of the family give other reasons for his execution by Russian firing squad.)
Your Fourth of July fireworks sends shrapnel through the town constable’s roof. (grandpa, Buffalo Creek, circa 1930. Are you sensing a pattern here?)
You attempt to make a diamond with carbon, a C-clamp and a blowtorch, plow a field with a 1953 DeSoto and launch a space probe from a shotgun — all in the same day.
You get your car’s front end computer-aligned, then take it home and “do it right.” (uncle Vick)
Because your last name ends with the letter “is,” your neighbors all think that you’re Greek, that is until they see you walk out to your mailbox in a T-shirt and cutoffs at 10 below, and you stand there for 20 minutes reading the Northern Hydraulics catalog. (me, et/als)
You think that South Jersey is a Sunbelt State. (It isn’t?)
Your innovative gardening techniques bring the fire department. (daughter Leah)
Your grade school principal is chewing you out for contradicting a teacher, and you calmly correct his grammar. (daughter Jessi)
You own a vast tool collection and know exactly which tools can double as bottle openers. (me)
You closely inspect, study the minute details, nuances and specific subtle tendencies — of a tornado.
You grow huge frogs in your pond that escape and infest an entire watershed. (uncle Pete)
You build a tractor out of a screen door.
You feel more secure if your car has the option to start with a hand crank.
And finally, how many Lithuanians does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: One to bring a 300 pound light bulb from 1,000 miles away, one to invent a jack to lift it, 2 to shore up the ceiling to take the weight, one to write a tragic story about it, one to bring the beer, one to remind the others what the task was in the first place but becomes distracted by an oil leak under a truck across the street and at least 6 to get the old hay baler running. The total is… what was the question?
You see an abandoned manure spreader in a field; you grease it and give each steel wheel a half-turn to keep them from rusting in the mud. (me)
If you run over a rabbit, squirrel or deer, it winds up in your freezer. (cousin Peter, me)
Your dandelions become wine and the fallen apples from your orchard become whisky. But a funeral wake still requires 2 kegs of Schafer. (uncle Vick, et/als)
Out on the bay in a rowboat, a rescue cruiser shouts something at you from a bullhorn then heads for shore because of rough
seas. You go on fishing. (dad, cousin Peter, me. Hey, we were pulling them in.)
You eat blowfish that you caught in the bay all winter though aware of the deadly “fugu effect.” That only happens to Japs because they eat them raw, you know. (dad, me, et/als)
You find a termite in your basement but on closer inspection, you determine that it is really a new species of winged ant. End of problem. (so went the old farmhouse)
You live in an old school bus. But it has a machine shop.
The distant pop of a 2-cylinder John Deere brings forth the comment, “Must be one of those Dutch farmers.” (There is some validity to this statement. I recall that Lithuanians, Poles, Norwegians and Swedes preferred Allis Chalmers, Farmall and Massey-Harris while the Dutch were content to “pop on” with the old green and yellow. Fords were for Germans.)
You accidentally invent a new variety of apple. (me. Actually, this is quite simple. Since no 2 apple seeds produce the same apple, simply encouraging the growth of random sprouts around the place automatically produces a new variety — even if it is rock-hard, olive drab and tastes like a football.)
First published Aug. 6, 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.