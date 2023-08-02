Have you ever publicly offered free beer? I have – though I’m not about to now. That was back when I was still associated with the family’s precision metals manufacturing business and such ventures as would involve free beer were easily affordable.
When I was told that I would be making detonator sleeves for incendiary bombs, I quit. I was later told that my father had invented a means to reduce the dud percentage of cluster bombs (yes, THOSE cluster bombs) so that they would only blow up the bad guys and not little kids who thought the duds were toys. Despite being told that I would be instrumental in reducing civilian casualties, I still refused to re-join the company. Making the weapons of war is just something that I’m not good at. I can’t even work on a Japanese tractor on Pearl Harbor Day.
I told them that I would pick apples for a living before I would make bombs. I’ve since had plenty of occasions to demonstrate. But enough of that history – it’s not where I was going, anyway. I just wanted to illustrate that I had limitless disposable income at the time, around 1975.
It was a beautiful rural New Jersey day in September. I had called a core group of people the night before and outlined my plan for free beer in the meadow at the confluence of West’s Brook and the Millstone River. As I exited my driveway, the chrome Z handlebars and “dogbone” risers of my 1967 Triumph Bonneville chopper shone bright as the morning sun climbed higher.
Taking a farm lane shortcut along a cow pasture, I soon arrived at the Hoephner Farm – yes, from the Salzburg Hoephners. Paul Hoephner climbed out from under one of the farm’s dairy trucks he was working on and opened the gate. I parked the Triumph and we climbed aboard Paul’s pickup and headed for the village of Rocky Hill.
Stopping at the hardware store there, I purchased two 30-gallon steel garbage cans. You NEVER serve beer from used ones. Fortunately, Jimmy’s liquor store and a Thriftway supermarket were next door to each other. Jimmy was part of an Armenian “Mafia” that owned most of the businesses along U.S. Route 206 in those days.
While Paul carried bags of ice from the Thriftway, Jimmy kept tab of the beer as I loaded case after case of six-packs, mixing brands randomly-including exotic and expensive brands with foreign labels, some sealed with porcelain corks and steel wire bails. With two strapping 20-somethings, the 240-pound cans easily found their way onto the truck. At the meadow, Paul and I unloaded the precious cargo then drove up to the farm to fetch our “bikes.” Loud, shiny, custom motorcycles were an important part of our revelries.
Upon our return, a small group had assembled. Someone was lighting a campfire. I erected the sign I had made for the occasion which read “FREE BEER” at the end of the dirt lane where it joined U.S. Route 533, locally referred to as River Road. More folks showed up. The colors of custom motorcycles and tie-dyed shirts shone brilliantly against the green grass and deep blue sky. Music came from a small group that wandered over from the nearby 19th Century farmhouse, the only structure visible from the meadow.
A small, single-engine airplane moved about overhead, the pilot apparently observing our gathering. We easily deduced that this skywriting craft was under contract with a large meat-packing company when it wrote “HORMEL” in the sky with smoke. We waved and applauded then took up a collection and sent a small delegation to Thriftway for cookout supplies – Hormel products where possible.
Upon the go-fer’s return, two fellows from our Italian/American contingent took over. These guys were a real crack outfit – they even carried spatulas and saltshakers in their motorcycle saddlebags. They pulled down the section of rock quarry gravel screen from the nail high in an old oak tree above the flood level. They laid the screen across the stones surrounding the campfire and things began to sizzle.
The air temperature was perfect. A dip in the river felt good and standing around the fire waiting for a burger afterward felt good as well. It was a tidy little group; not more than 30 people – tidy also in that when the party broke up in the early evening, no trash was left in its wake. And that’s how we drew a happy little crowd by offering free beer.
Would such a random gathering be likely or even possible these days? Not if I’m expected to finance it. Moreover, that particular location has been “developed” – but don’t let me get started. What bears more serious consideration is the possibility of so many random strangers getting along together. This was the relatively inert Ford Administration, a welcome break from the tumultuous Nixon period and a perfect segue into the even more bucolic Carter years. There were no politics to speak of – need I say more?
If we were to stage such an event today, my guests might split up into armed camps divided by politics and arguing over who has the fancier GPS unit on their motorcycle (See 2 Timothy 3:1-5). Others might choose to enhance their beer with exotic drugs and empty Narcan containers would appear among the trash carelessly tossed about. I shudder to think about what the skywriter might come up with.
But enough of this speculation. It›s undeniable that human society has declined steadily, especially in recent history (see Matthew 24:12). Let’s look at one small way this trend has affected our basic freedom.
For almost 20 years, I observed an apple tree outside a local educational facility belonging to a worldwide Christian organization. It was quite obvious that the tree was receiving professional quality care. This year’s crop was set and growing. Suddenly, the tree was gone.
I asked one of the volunteer workers there why the tree had been removed. The answer was a loosely constructed tale of orders from the main office, conferences and committees and simplification of maintenance. I heard nothing that could justify the destruction of this locally iconic tree. I bristled. As it turned out, my host was just trying not to alarm the public. “Of course, if someone wanted to do us harm....”
I understood this to mean that the tree with its lush foliage was seen as a potential sniper position. I noted the tree’s former location in relation to the building’s main entrance. Gavirillo Princep couldn’t have asked for a better spot to conceal himself and his short-barreled semi-auto while waiting for Sophie and Francis Ferdinand.
Well, here we are in a world where belief and opinion can draw random, thoughtless gunfire. The charming memory of the schoolyard apple tree must now be relegated to Norman Rockwell paintings and Hal Roach comedies. Free beer would only incite a brawl. Did God intend for earth’s inhabitants to live this way? Hardly.
I mentioned to my host that, as a student of the bible, I was aware that such precautions would eventually become necessary but I thought we weren’t there yet.
“It’s later than you think,” was the gist of the reply.
End of story? Not really. The bible foretells a future world after this experiment in human rule has concluded. Then, such restrictions and precautions will not only be unnecessary but ludicrous. Please look it up; Psalms 37:11, 29 and Revelation 21:3-4. But, what about “free beer”?
Well, the bible doesn’t specifically mention beer, but does go to some length to describe the quality of the wine Jesus provided for the wedding feast at Cana (see John 2:1-11) and the future, post-Armageddon beverage at Isaiah 25:6. As one modern day minister expounded, “....not Ripple or Thunderbird!”
A visit to the Metropolitan Museum will show that beer was made in great quantity in those days. We can easily reason that the beer produced under God’s government will be every bit as good quality as the wine Jesus provided.
If I’m around for this “new earth” (Revelation 21:1), I’ll gladly once again offer FREE BEER.
