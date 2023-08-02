Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

Have you ever publicly offered free beer? I have – though I’m not about to now. That was back when I was still associated with the family’s precision metals manufacturing business and such ventures as would involve free beer were easily affordable.

When I was told that I would be making detonator sleeves for incendiary bombs, I quit. I was later told that my father had invented a means to reduce the dud percentage of cluster bombs (yes, THOSE cluster bombs) so that they would only blow up the bad guys and not little kids who thought the duds were toys. Despite being told that I would be instrumental in reducing civilian casualties, I still refused to re-join the company. Making the weapons of war is just something that I’m not good at. I can’t even work on a Japanese tractor on Pearl Harbor Day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.