Last Monday, I made an emergency tractor repair run to Clarke County, Va. Well, it wasn’t really a tractor, but a hay wagon that isn’t currently a hay wagon but a sprayer pulled behind a John Deere 5065 tractor.
The sprayer’s pump is driven by the tractor’s power take-off and the spray discharges across the back of the non-hay wagon. The rig handles only water and is used to dampen a large horse show ring.
Since various riding competitions with cash prizes are held in this ring, each rider must be assured an identical surface. Thus, the ring is regularly dampened during these events. Keeps the dust down, too.
Filling the sprayer tank is easy; Just place a running garden hose in the 2-foot-wide opening at the top and go about other chores until it’s full. The tank is transparent plastic so it can be checked visually from anywhere on the farm. If the tank overfills - as it often does - the excess water simply runs out harmlessly onto the ground.
The tank is thus tippy-top full when it begins its rounds. The tank holds 1,500 gallons. At 8 pounds per gallon, that’s 12,000 pounds plus the weight of the wagon on automotive-sized tapered roller wheel bearings. So it comes as no surprise that I was replacing a set of these bearings on that day.
Afterward, I drove about checking on some other customers in the area in preparation for spring maintenance. The surrounding countryside, the thin overcast, the fragrances – were remarkably similar to those described in what I’m almost sure was the first installment of this column then titled “Valley and Hunt Country.”
There is no date on this story in my catalog; there were so few of them then that I didn’t think it necessary. I had no idea at the time that their number would grow to around 500. I’m guessing that it was published in March of 2009 or ’10. I hope that you enjoy it.
* * *
In Valley and Hunt Country from December to February, the days are too short to travel very far on my mobile tractor repair route. March marks the beginning of the traveling repair season in the Shenandoah Valley and the neighboring Hunt Country.
The season usually begins with spring maintenance of mowing equipment from lawn-and-garden tractors to huge “batwing” brushhog-type mowers and the tractors that power them.
My 1967 Ford service truck isn’t likely to set any land speed records--far from it--so, when entering the back roads of Clarke County, I avoid the fast-and-narrow Route 340. I often emerge from the network of backroads that follow the Shenandoah River at the intersection of Briggs Road (Route 617) and Bishop Meade Road (255).
There is a railroad bridge to the right with a large old cemetery beyond it. Straight ahead is a pasture with some faded wooden buildings and an old windmill. To the left is a modest residence, its occupants apparently gone to work for the day.
Beyond that is a new orchard. Water stands in the swales along the farm fields. The pastures are still a tawny shade with just the hint of green along the fencerows from the first sprouts of wild onion. The sky is lightly overcast and the air is cool enough to hold the scent of mud, manure and rotting vegetation close to the ground.
However, on days like this, one fragrance is dominant at this intersection--barbeque! This is a little odd since there is really nothing there and no characteristic plume of smoke is visible in any direction. There is a tiny roadside farm/smokehouse operation about a half mile in the direction of Millwood, a largely African-American community.
Though it seems too far away, I guess that smokehouse would have to be the source of this delightful fragrance.
It’s not always the case, but I’ve noticed somewhat of an ethnic connection between this lovely fragrance and the many small rural African-American communities in the Shenandoah Valley and the Hunt Country. When traveling through these communities, I always find myself rolling my window down, hoping for the scent of barbeque on the air. Sometimes, the source isn’t so mysterious. In one such community, Macville, in Loudoun County just east of Middleburg, there’s a small open-fronted wooden shack with 2 brick chimneys. When that baby fires up, look out. I regularly visit Buck Run Farm, which happens to be downwind.
I’m too shy to intrude on the family gatherings that occasionally surround this monster cooker and beg a plate.
I’m sure that I would be welcome if I explained my plight and the folks there would have a good laugh if I did. Fortunately, the Aldie Market, which features outdoor cooked barbeque on weekends, is mercifully close by.
During my last visit there, some road work was going on near the store. A fellow was flagging traffic directly downwind from the smoking barbeque cooker – lunch time was still an arduous 2 hours away. I asked if he was surviving this ordeal.
He looked at his watch and said, “Yeah, I’m hanging in there – barely.” Leaving, I couldn’t help but eat this barbeque while driving, some of the fragrant juices finding their way onto my bib overalls.
The next stop involved crawling under a horse van. This farm is also home to several Pembroke Corgi dogs. Being short-legged, Corgis consider everything that is low to the ground to be their domain. They crowded me as I worked, sniffing and begging, but I didn’t give them the bones; they’re reserved for our Beagle/Jack Russell, Bonkers, who will certainly confront me the moment that I step out of the truck at home.
First published March 27, 2019.
