MOOREFIELD — The Potomac Valley Conservation District is preparing to hold a local work group meeting to discuss conservation programs for 2021- 2022 later this month.
The meeting, in cooperation with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, will provide guidance for the Focused Conservation Approach and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The session is scheduled for 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 20 at Brighton Park’s Pavilion 3 in Moorefield.
The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local conservation organizations and is open to all farmers, agricultural producers and forest owners or managers.
If you have thought about applying for 1 of the programs NRCS has to offer or have questions about what might be available to you, this meeting is an opportunity to learn more. As part of locally led process of administering programs, public comments will be sought from attendees on how to best prioritize USDA dollars for this area.
The Potomac Valley Conservation District covers Hampshire, Hardy, Pendleton, Mineral and Grant counties. District Conservationist, Sarah Taylor-Goldizen and her staff work from the NRCS field offices in Petersburg, Moorefield and Franklin and District Conservationist Christi Hicks, and her staff work in the Keyser and Romney NRCS field offices.
For special an accommodation to participate July 20, call Nan Kimble at 304-284-7546 or e-mail NRCS.WVStateOffice@usda.gov. For more information call Sarah Taylor-Goldizen at 304-703-8624 or Christi Hicks at 304-276-5636.
