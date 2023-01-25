Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I spun the globe until the British Isles came into view.

Dang! I had hoped to find Scotland to be east of the Greenwich Line, aka the International Date Line that divides Greenwich, (London) England, and one day from the next. So who gives a fat rat what day it is in Scotland? The Review editors have long managed to slyly taunt me by having my column fall on the eves of holidays that I don't celebrate; Christmas, Halloween, etc. Somehow, they've even managed to have this Wednesday column fall on Thanksgiving eve for six years running. However, this time I'm finding that they've really outdone themselves.

