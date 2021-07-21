FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, July 19, 2021
HOGS: 6
Boars: 425 lbs.: 1¢;Pigs: 45 lbs.: $60.
LAMBS: 126
Hi Choice & Prime: 90-105 lbs.: $265-275;Choice & Good: 61-73 lbs.: $260-270; Choice & Graded: 55-60 lbs.: $235-245; Slaughter Ewes: $115-152.50.
KID GOATS: 97
20-40 lbs.: $130-240;40-60 lbs.: $310-340;60-80 lbs. - $355-390; 80-100 lbs. - $350-360.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 79 - Utility & Comm: $58-80; Canner & Cutter: $52-71.
Bulls: 12 - 1-2 - $80-103.
Stock Cows: 37 - Bred: $1,010-1,125; Pairs: $860-1,275.
FEEDER CATTLE: 610
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $157; 500-600 lbs. - $159; 600-700 lbs. - $140; 700-800 lbs. - $142. Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $134-135; 500-600 lbs. - $150; 600-700 lbs. - $141; 700-800 lbs. - $138.50; 800-900 lbs. - $114. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $136; 500-600 lbs. - $142; 600-700 lbs. - $138; 700-800 lbs. - $123; Board: 1,000 lbs. - $139.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $131; 400-500 lbs. - $132; 500-600 lbs. - $120-131; 600-700 lbs. - $123-132.75; 700-800 lbs. - $116-123.50; 800-900 lbs. - $114-119. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $129-130; 400-500 lbs. - $132; 500-600 lbs. - $125-128; 600-700 lbs. - $121; 700-800 lbs. - $110-117. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $116-120; 400-500 lbs. - $111; 500-600 lbs. - $125-132; 600-700 lbs. - $110.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $144-154; 400-500 lbs. - $144-147; 500-600 lbs. - $145; 600-700 lbs. - $124-125; 700-800 lbs. - $114-121; 800-900 lbs. - $114.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $141; 400-500 lbs. - $120; 500-600 lbs. - $131; 600-700 lbs. - $123.50; 700-800 lbs. - $105-110; 800-900 lbs. - $104. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $121; 500-600 lbs. - $116; 600-700 lbs. - $102.
Total: 967
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, July 19, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $118; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $132; Medium to Good: Up to $120.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $127.50; Medium to Good: Up to $118.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $114; Light: Up to $88.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $91; Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: $65-79; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $135;Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $110.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $65.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $170.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $150.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $108.50.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $75;Light - Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $94.50;Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $65-80;Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $100.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $81; Heavy: Up to $80; Light: Up to $77.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $62.50.
Sows: Up to $45.
Male Hogs: $9.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $280; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $260; 30-60 lbs.: $270.
Sheep: Up to $130.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-470; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $3.60;Straw: Up to $5.75.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 59 Head
Premium Whites: 65-75 Dressing - Avg. $76-78.
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Avg. - $73-79.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Avg. - $57-66; High - $69-88.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Avg. - $52-58; High - $62-64; Low - $35-40.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 6 Head
YG #1: 984-1482 lbs. - $80-99. High Dress: 1452-1774 lbs. - $109-116; 1382 lbs. - $58.
FED CATTLE: 10 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1198-1336 lbs. - $117-129.
Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1510 lbs. - $84.
Select 2-3: 1268-1436 lbs. - $72-90.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 66 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 96-120 lbs. - $82.50-102.50; 86-94 lbs. - $60-80. #2 - 94-120 lbs. - $60-70. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 88 lbs. - $60.
Beef Types Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $55-105.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 29 Head
Barrows and Gilts: 230-286 lbs. - $82-89; 326-388 lbs. - $67-69.
SOWS: 14
366-488 lbs. - $38-51; 502-548 lbs. - $50-53.
BOARS: 3
552-566 lbs. - $6.
FEEDER PIGS: 61 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 18 lbs. - $59; 47-49 lbs. - $40-79; 68 lbs. - $78; 98 lbs. - $75-82.50.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt: US 1-2 - 116-125 lbs. - $85-93; 131-158 lbs. - $75-85; 164 lbs. - $91; 218 lbs. - $94-101.
FEEDERS: 113 Head
Steers: Medium and Large 1: 454-498 lbs. - $135-137.50; 506-590 lbs. - $115-132.50; 612 lbs. - $131; 762 lbs. - $112.50; 1064 lbs. - $108. Medium and Large 2: 376 lbs. - $95.
Dairy Steers: Large 3: 158 lbs. - $92; 216-232 lbs. - $61-100; 266-310 lbs. - $102-105; 430-568 lbs. - $70-81; 1132 lbs. - $78.
Heifers: Medium and Large 1: 503-522 lbs. - $100-130; 559-642 lbs. - $101-117.50; 656-884 lbs. - $96-111; 1032 lbs. - $115. Medium and Large 2: 398-580 lbs. - $81-84.
Bulls: Medium and Large 1: 377-382 lbs. - $115-130; 436-492 lbs. - $120-132.50; 614-708 lbs. - $110-122.50; 786-880 lbs. - $87-99; 1062 lbs. - $103. Medium and Large 2: 376 lbs. - $70; 640-782 lbs. - $96-99.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 79 Head - Sold by the head
Kids: Selection 1 - 34 lbs. - $55; 42-48 lbs. - $125-165; 50-56 lbs. - $110-190; 64-66 lbs. - $165-235; 70-74 lbs - $200-230; 82 lbs. - $250. Selection 2 - 34-35 lbs. - $45; 64 lbs. - $185.
Nannies: Selection 1 - 82 lbs. - $230; 100-138 lbs. - $250-275; 164 lbs. - $300.
Billies: Selection 1 - 104-120 lbs. - $265-300; 158 lbs. - $300.
Wethers: Selection 1 - 110 lbs. - $375.
LAMBS: 138 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 46-48 lbs. - $200; 66-68 lbs. - $200-285; 72-78 lbs. - $235-280; 82-88 lbs. - $290-350; 92-94 lbs. - $250-300; 102-120 lbs. - $300-340.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 26 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 96 lbs. - $130; 122-135 lbs. - $75-105; few $120-200.
Rams: Good 1-3: 148 lbs. - $270.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
