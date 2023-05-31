wvu enzymes

Joseph Lynch, assistant professor of biochemistry in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

One West Virginia University researcher’s work to discover fundamental botanical knowledge could have practical applications in American agriculture and usher in a post-petrochemical laden society.  

Joseph Lynch, assistant professor of biochemistry in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will study an enzyme that could increase the production of amino acids, thereby increasing the nutritional value of a plant as well as its color composition for non-nutritive uses. This research was selected for a $650,000 grant from the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Foundational Knowledge of Plant Products program, which is implemented by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.   

