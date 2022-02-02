INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three WVU Potomac State College students, including a Purgitsville native, attended this past fall’s 94th National FFA Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis, Ind. as members of the state’s FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Team.
Sarah Sions, a PSC freshman wildlife and fisheries major, was joined by teammates John Bittinger, Rachael Brinkman and Lara Bittinger, and the team received a silver medal at the national convention.
According to the national Future Farmers of America’s (FFA) website, “the Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event provides competing students an opportunity to gain awareness and demonstrate knowledge in areas that affect our air, soil and water. Competitors interpret data, use measuring devices in the field and work through real-life scenarios involving environmental threats in pursuit of scoring the highest as a team and individual.
“Each team consisting of 4 FFA members competes in all types of weather conditions – just like professionals working the environmental and natural resource industry – in pursuit of recognition for demonstrating skills relevant to GPS navigation, soil science, water management and wildlife conservation. The competitors produce written statements and an oral presentation and must exhibit competency via writing and identification activities.
“Through these challenges, students develop interest and knowledge in sustainable management of our environment and will become the future stewards of resources critical to the future of agriculture.”
