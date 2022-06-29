No, not way up north to Alaska as the old song goes. We’re going north in Frederick County, Va. For some reason — and there is a reason, be it a matter of higher mathematics — over the decades, my tractor repair route has seldom taken me into this area. More recently, I’ve been referring what few calls I get from that area to Good’s Garage and Mobile Repair in center city Siler, Va. — it just makes better sense geographically for everyone involved.
I’ve known the Good brothers since their early childhood, and we share a few customers. If you can’t get me, call them and vice versa — there’s no competition; we can be used interchangeably. Anyway, I agreed to accept this work as it was a referral from a longtime and valued customer from the opulent stables of Faquier County.
There are a lot of new homes going in along Apple Pie Ridge. However, it seems that these new homeowners are willing to give a nod to historic preservation rather than going totally modern. The results may be a “McMansion” with a 200 year old barn or a similar house with an old apple packing shed for a garage.
The apple orchards seem to still be under cultivation though only mildly. Wheel tracks between the rows show evidence of a spray rig going through, but the weeds between the trees rival the trees themselves for height. Pruning appears to be on a 2-year schedule at best. Lacking is the regular yearly pruning and precision herbicide application common in many Shenandoah Valley orchards.
These trees probably represent an orchard with no greater aspirations than to produce processing apples, a less chancy and less stressful enterprise with a nearly guaranteed minimum profit. With dry periods and hailstorms, it’s easy to understand that logic.
Northern Frederick is famous for its spectacular thunderstorms often producing hail that turns gorgeous gift box apples into apple juice fodder. Years ago, in nearby Clearbrook, I was repairing a manure spreader as thunderstorms of all shapes and sizes passed to the north and south. Clearbrook lies right in the crosshairs of the Frederick County thunderstorm alley, and I knew that a storm would come right up the middle within minutes. Sure enough, as I was putting my tools away, an angry little cloud about the size of a pie plate approached, looking like a spider crab walking on lightning legs.
“And what are you supposed to be?” I asked of this odd little storm. Its reply came in the form of a searing lightening bolt that cut a path through the oak forest about 20 feet away. I decided to sit in the truck and try not to touch metal. At other times, these storms seemed to form right overhead.
Some hay is in rolls. With the tricky weather we’ve been having, this is a testimony to the skill of these farmers. Other fields are still waiting. But are they waiting for the hay mower or the developer’s front-end loader to strip topsoil for the roads to go in? I look carefully for the telltale surveyor’s stakes with their bright ribbons marking road center lines and lot corners. Looks like hay — for this year, anyway.
Further along is Whitehall and the Whitehall Country Store. There’s nothing like the sound and feel of an old-fashioned wooden floor underfoot and the sound of the little bell as the old wooden screen door closes with a bang. The folks at the Whitehall Country Store, the only business at this bucolic crossroads, are certainly interested in keeping things country.
A short distance further finds the farm with its 7 tractors, (10 if we include lawn and garden) 2 bailers (round and square), hay elevators, hay conditioners, vine-covered manure spreaders, rakes, tedders and so on, and a medical professional that makes it all happen.
Apart from the obvious business advantages, I see great potential for story material. The first character starting to emerge is “Jake” the loveable long-legged hound that means well but just can’t get it right. He’s kind of a canine Tennessee Tuxedo. He always seems to be in some place or situation that incurs the ire of the human element of the place. Add to this a typical dog’s “convenient hearing,” and poor ol’ Jake finds himself in the doghouse again.
With all of this machinery in need of repair and establishing a maintenance program, as well as days cut short by the customary Northern Frederick thunderstorms, I may be making the trip out Apple Pie Ridge fairly often.
Note to the old truck enthusiasts: The folks at Vintage Truck magazine have declared Sunday, June 29, as “Drive Your Old Truck Day.” While you’re out and about with your antique truck, they ask that you photograph it and email a photo to Vintage Truck magazine’s editor, Erin McCarty, at erin@ertelpublishing.com or mail prints to Vintage Truck editorial offices, P.O. Box 838, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. You might want to consider sending a photo to news@hampshirereview.com as well.
First published June 25, 2014
