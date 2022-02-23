CHARLESTON — The 1st publicly released data on hemp production in West Virginia shows 65 acres were used for plant production in 2021, with 43 acres harvested.
The young hemp industry in the state did not have data released by the National Agricultural Statistics Service previously to avoid disclosing information on individual operations.
Floral hemp production grown in the open for 2021 was estimated at 18,000 pounds. Utilized production was 17,000 pounds. The average yield for 2021 floral hemp in the open was estimated at 420 pounds per acre. Median yield was 100 pounds per acre.
Price per pound was $120. The median price per pound was $300. The value of utilized floral hemp production grown in the open totaled $2.04 million.
In 2021, hemp growers used 21,371 square feet under protection for production. Other data were withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Across the United States in 2021, the value of hemp production in the open and under protection totaled $824 million.
Planted area for the nation in 2021 for all utilizations totaled 54,200 acres. The value of hemp production in the open for the United States totaled $712 million. Area harvested for all purposes in the open totaled 33,500 acres.
United States floral hemp production grown in the open for 2021 was estimated at 19.7 million pounds. Area harvested for floral hemp in the open in the United States was estimated at 16,000 acres.
The average yield for 2021 floral hemp in the open was estimated at 1,235 pounds per acre. The value of floral hemp grown in the open totaled $623 million.
National production of hemp grown in the open for grain in 2021 totaled 4.37 million pounds. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for grain in the United States was estimated at 8,255 acres.
The average yield for 2021 hemp grown in the open for grain was estimated at 530 pounds per acre. The value of hemp grown in the open for grain totaled $5.99 million.
In 2021, production of hemp grown in the open for fiber was estimated at 33.2 million pounds. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for fiber in the United States was estimated at 12,700 acres.
The average yield for 2021 hemp grown in the open for fiber was estimated at 2,620 pounds per acre. The value of hemp grown in the open for fiber totaled $41.4 million.
Production of hemp grown in the open for seed in 2021 was estimated at 1.86 million pounds. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for seed in the United States was estimated at 3,515 acres.
The average yield for 2021 hemp grown in the open for seed was estimated at 530 pounds per acre. The value of hemp grown in the open for seed totaled $41.5 million.
In 2021, hemp growers used 15.6 million square feet under protection for production. The 2021 value of hemp production under protection in the United States totaled $112 million.
