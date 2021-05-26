CHARLESTON — Plummeting sales of broilers drove overall poultry sales in West Virginia down 5% in 2020,
Even as the birds got bitter, fewer of them were sold and the live weight fell from 48.6 cents per pound to 36.5.
Those factors combined to push 2020’s broiler output down 28% to $99.9 million from $139.4 million a year earlier. West Virginia produced 70.2 million broilers in 2020, down 7% by volume, although the combined weight of 273.8 million pounds was down just 5% from 2019.
That decline was the biggest factor in West Virginia’s combined value of sales from broilers, turkeys, eggs and live chickens falling to $246.3 million in 2020 from $258.7 million in 2019.
Broilers made up 41% of the combined total, just ahead of turkeys (36%), eggs (23%) and live chickens (less than 1%).
Turkeys raised in West Virginia totaled 3.9 million, up 500,000 from 2019, a 15% increase. Total live weight was 126.0 million pounds, up 16% from 2019.
Value of production totaled $89.3 million, up 42% from the 2019 value of production of $63.0 million. The average price per pound was 70.9 cents, up 13.0 cents from 2019.
Egg production totaled 290.3 million eggs during 2020, down 5% from the 2019 production of 306.2 million eggs. The average price per dozen was $2.34, up from the 2019 average price per dozen of $2.18 cents.
The total value of production was $56.7 million, up 2% from the 2019 total of $55.5 million. Most eggs produced in West Virginia are hatching eggs for broilers, not for table egg consumption.
The number of chickens sold for slaughter (excluding broilers) totaled 1.59 million head, down 5% from the 2019 total of 1.68 million. The number of pounds sold was 12.8 million pounds, down 4%.
Value of sales totaled $345.4 thousand, down from $761.3 thousand in 2019. Prices averaged 2.7 cents per pound, down from the 2019 price of 5.7 cents per pound.
Across the United States, the combined value of production from broilers, eggs, turkeys and chickens in 2020 was $35.5 billion, down 11% from $40.0 billion in 2019.
Of the combined total, 61% was from broilers, 24% from eggs, 15% from turkeys, and less than 1% from chickens.
The value of broilers produced during 2020 was $21.7 billion, down 23% from 2019. The total number of broilers produced in 2020 was 9.22 billion, up slightly from 2019. The total amount of live weight broilers produced in 2020 was 59.4 billion pounds, up 2% from 2019.
The value of turkeys produced during 2020 was $5.19 billion, up 20% from the $4.32 billion the previous year. The total number of turkeys raised in 2020 was 224 million, down 2% from 2019. Turkey production in 2020 totaled 7.32 billion pounds, down 2% from the 7.47 billion pounds produced in 2019.
Value of all egg production in 2020 was $8.66 billion, up 18% from $7.33 billion in 2019. Egg production totaled 112 billion eggs, down 1% from 113 billion eggs produced in 2019.
The value of sales from chickens (excluding broilers) in 2020 was $18.8 million, down 50% from $37.6 million a year ago. The number of chickens sold in 2020 totaled 185 million, down 1% from the total sold during the previous year.
