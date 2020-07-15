FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, July 13, 2020
LAMBS: 140
Hi Choice & Prime: $195-233;Choice: $143-200; Slaughter Ewes: $97-118; Slaughter Rams: $82-122.
KID GOATS: 76
20-40 lbs.: $200-280;40-60 lbs.: $290-320;60-80 lbs.: $280-312.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 43 - Utility & Comm: $53-63; Canner & Cutter: $47-58; Cutter & BNG: $35-45.
Bulls: 12 - 1-2: $83-99.
Stock Cows: 26 - Beef Bred: $750-925.
FEEDER CATTLE: 540
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $149-151; 400-500 lbs. - $130-149; 500-600 lbs. - $144-151; 600-700 lbs. - $131-135; 700-800 lbs. - $125-129; 800-900 lbs. - $109. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $137-155; 400-500 lbs. - $145; 500-600 lbs. - $137; 600-700 lbs. - $130.50; 700-800 lbs. - $112-115; 800-900 lbs. - $117. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $124-126; 500-600 lbs. - $118; 600-700 lbs. - $130.50; 700-800 lbs. - $112-125; 800-900 lbs. - $117.
Board Load – Holstein Steers: 63 head: 770-795 lbs. - $99.50.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $126-127; 400-500 lbs. - $117-122; 500-600 lbs. - $116-124; 600-700 lbs. - $108-110; 700-800 lbs. - $97-105; 800-900 lbs. - $102-103. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $118-121; 400-500 lbs. - $112-115; 500-600 lbs. - $114; 600-700 lbs. - $105-106; 700-800 lbs. - $95-99. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $119; 400-500 lbs. - $109; 500-600 lbs. - $101-111; 600-700 lbs. - $95-98.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $151-172; 400-500 lbs. - $139-144; 500-600 lbs. - $131-137; 600-700 lbs. - $116-123; 800-900 lbs. - $102-104. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $134-154; 400-500 lbs. - $129-132; 500-600 lbs. - $123.50; 600-700 lbs. - $105-118; 700-800 lbs. - $108; 800-900 lbs. - $93. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $119; 400-500 lbs. - $122; 500-600 lbs. - $115; 600-700 lbs. - $97-113.
Total: 841
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, July 20. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, July 13, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $126; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $113; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $111.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $106.25; Light: Up to $76.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $105.50; Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: $60-61.75; Comm. To Good: $40-56; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $106.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $175.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $145.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $112.50.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good – Up to $94;Light - Up to $80.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $105;Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $96;Light: Up to $86.
Cows: Utility: Up to $60-68;Canners: Up to $45-59; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $75.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $110.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $160.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $65; Heavy: Up to $64; Light: Up to $61.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $50.
Male Hogs: Up to $2.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $210; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $192; 30-60 lbs.: $217.50.
Sheep: Up to $92.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-510; Medium: $100-185; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $75.
Hay: Hay: 1st cut – Up to $3.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 70 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $57.50-65; High - $71.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $52-60. High - $64-70.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $48-54. High - $56.50. Low - $40.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 13 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1156-1690 lbs. - $81-91. High Dress: 1332-1940 lbs. - $90-95.
FED CATTLE: 27 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1118-1150 lbs. - $91-97.
Slaughter Holstein: Choice 2-3: 1290-1312 lbs. - $82-86. Select 2-3: 1280 lbs. - $79.
Slaughter Heifers: 1192-1280 lbs. - $86-101.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 77 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $90-97.50; 80-94 lbs. - $57.50-77.50. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $60-85; 80-94 lbs. - $40-50. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $20-30. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 108 lbs. - $47.50.
Beef Cross: 90-120 lbs. - $100-135.
FEEDERS: 88 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 340 lbs. - $112.50; 354-384 lbs. - $102.50-151; 454-496 lbs. - $122.50-137. Medium & Large 2: 282 lbs. - $112.50; 678 lbs. - $97.50.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 264-278 lbs. - $90-100; 330-346 lbs. - $92.50-96; 622-630 lbs. - $82-86.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 240 lbs. - $115; 290-340 lbs. - $115-117.50; 350-352 lbs. - $118-130; 450-472 lbs. - $112.50-123; 560-604 lbs. - $105-112.50.
BULLS: Medium & Large 1: 386-396 lbs. - $104-145; 478-493 lbs. - $114-141; 538-572 lbs. - $107.50-125; 734 lbs. - $104; 874-886 lbs. - $109-114.
LAMBS: 47 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 40 lbs. - $165; 62-63 lbs. - $215-220; 81-88 lbs. - $195-222.50; 92 lbs. - $215; 106-134 lbs. - $160-180.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 11 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 107-184 lbs. - $90-102.50. Utility: 265 lbs. - $65.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 37 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 30-38 lbs. - $65-67.50; 40-45 lbs. - $120-125; 50-60 lbs. - $125-190.
Nannies: Selection 1: 82-84 lbs. - $150-165; 100 lbs. - $230. Selection 2: 70-84 lbs. - $125-165; 104-116 lbs. - $155-220.
Billies: Selection 1: 76 lbs. - $230; 100 lbs. - $275. Selection 2: 78 lbs. - $225.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 107 Head
52-56% Lean: 200-250 lbs. - $41-43; 250-300 lbs. - $20-35; 300-315 lbs. - $34-35.
SOWS: 1 Head - All price per cwt.
Good 2-3: 424 lbs. - $23.
FEEDER PIGS: 167 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 2-3: 90-94 lbs. - $20-35.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 104-105 lbs. - $40-44; 120-125 lbs. - $25-50; 174-190 lbs. - $26-35.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
