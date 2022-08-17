Farm Credit of the Virginias has launched a Charitable Contributions Fund to offer grants to organizations that support the rural communities the cooperative serves.
The program will allow the association to meet its mission to serve and support the agriculture industry by investing in the growth of agricultural programming.
Two sizes of grants will be issued to applicants each year. Grants will be awarded for up to $5,000 or up to $25,000 depending on scope of project. Funding will be considered for charitable projects that are either located in the association’s 96-county territory or that serve communities where Farm Credit of the Virginias conducts business.
Grants will be awarded to nonprofit groups; however grants will not be awarded to individuals or private farms. Additional terms and conditions are available on the association’s website, as well as on the print and online application forms.
Grant applications for the current funding cycle will be accepted through Sept. 15 and will be awarded by Oct. 31, Funding for projects will come in the 4th quarter of 2022 and next year.
“The Charitable Contributions Fund provides us an opportunity to build upon that commitment and provide support to even more organizations and projects that meet this mission,” CEO Brad Cornelius said,
For more information, email Katie Frazier, chief marketing and external Affairs officer, at info@FCVirginias.com or call her at 1-800-919-3276.
