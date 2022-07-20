Frye family
The Frye family reunion will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the home of Lisa Frye, 141 Spring Hollow Road, Springfield.
Follow the signs to get there and bring a covered dish; meat will be provided. If you have anything for the auction, bring it.
For more information, call Lisa at 304-822-5752.
Amtower family
The Amtower family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at American Legion Post 41, 66 S. Main St., Keyser.
Bring a covered dish. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a hand-crafted item for the auction if you have one.
If you have an event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.