CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has resumed its series of live webinars on agricultural topics.
Dubbed the “Homesteading Series,” the webinars connect industry experts with local producers to share knowledge and techniques. Webinars are recorded and are available to view at any time by visiting the WVDA YouTube channel.
“Farmers have always passed their knowledge down to future generations as a way to keep our agricultural heritage thriving. Our Homesteading Series just uses modern technology to connect those industry experts to the rest of the state,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “As part of our mission, we hope to inspire the next wave of West Virginia Grown producers.”
The first webinars were held in June and July of this year and covered: backyard chickens, canning, preservation and freezing, small fruit production, goat herding, West Virginia dairy farming, farm tool use and maintenance and forest farming.
August topics cover culinary and medical herbs, fresh cut flowers, pasture pork and processing and consumer impact of West Virginia grown products. Speakers presenting these topics will be small business owners, WVDA subject matter experts, as well as WVU and WVSU Extension staff.
Participants can either join by phone or Microsoft teams. Links will be provided on the WVDA website and social media.
For more information, contact Ashley Amos, Planning Coordinator, Business Development Division at 304-558-2210 or by email at aamos@wvda.gov.
