Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md., 301-746-8178
Monday, June 14, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $114.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $124; Medium to Good: Up to $115.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $124; Medium to Good: Up to $110.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $95; Light: Up to $85.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $80; Light: Up to $77.
Cows: Utility: $60-73; Comm. To Good: $50-59; Culls: $48 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $121; Medium to Good: Up to $85; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $147.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $65.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $220.
Grantsville Stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $114.
Holstein Steers: Good: Up to $75; Light: Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $110.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $90; Light: Up to $81.
Cows: Utility: $60-71; Canners: $40-58; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $100.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $190.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $86; Heavy: Up to $84; Light: Up to $80.
Feeder Pigs: By Head - Up to $89.
Sows: Up to $40.
Male Hogs: Up to $5.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $245; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $240; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $265.
Sheep: Up to $130.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-380; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $80.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4; 2nd Cut: Up to $4.50; Straw: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 58 Head
Premium Whites: 65-75 Dressing - Avg. $84-87.
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Avg. - $75-80.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Avg. - $68-75; High - $76-84.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Avg. - $59-64; High - $66-70.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 4 Head
YG 1: 1380-2418 lbs. - $86-88.
High Dress: 1476-1878 lbs. - $100-112.
FED: 21 Head
Slaughter Steers: H Ch & Prime 2-3 - 1546-1764 lbs. - $130.50-136.50. Choice 2-3 - 1312-1480 lbs. - $120-124. Select 2-3 - 1146-1304 lbs. - $88-112.
Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1480 lbs. - $84.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3 - 1228-1442 lbs. - $108-120.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 71 Head
Holsteins Bull Calves: #1 - 96-120 lbs. - $107.50-130; 86-94 lbs. - $77.50-107.50. #2 - 94-120 lbs. - $60-120; 86-94 lbs. - $32.50-57.50. #3 - 88-98 lbs. - $10-30.
Utility: 70-100 lbs - $5-12.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 104-112 lbs. - $17-31.
Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $110-170.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 49 Head
238 lbs. - $85; 261 lbs. - $80. Few - 400-450 lbs. - $57-60.
SLAUGHTER BOARS: 64
Barrows & Gilts: 216-275 lbs. - $69-80; 301-312 lbs. - $77-79.
SOWS: 18 - All prices per cwt.
378-486 lbs. - $20-51; 522-618 lbs. - $43-49.
BOARS: 6
442-748 lbs. - $2-6.
FEEDER PIGS: 112 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 68-78 lbs. - $71-80; 90-99 lbs. - $72.50-80.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt: US 1-2 - 102 lbs. - $76; 117-148 lbs. - $47.50-50; 188-207 lbs. - $65-71; Boar Pigs: 122-150 lbs. - $37.50-42.50.
FEEDERS: 140 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1 - 244 lbs. - $145 352-388 lbs. - $112.50-127.50; 400-500 lbs. - $140-150; 532-648 lbs. - $135-141; 878-1000 lbs. - $106-115. Medium & Large 2 - 474 lbs. - $100.
Holstein Steers: Large 3 - 390 lbs. - $104; 636-778 lbs. - $71-79; 820-876 lbs. - $82-84.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1 - 200 lbs. - $142.50; 352-388 lbs. - $112.50-127.50; 436-456 lbs. - $127.50; 606 lbs. - $102.50-110; 796 lbs. - $98.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1 - 238-334 lbs. - $145; 371 lbs. - $125; 401-496 lb.s - $122.50-145; 536 lbs. - $142.50; 556-580 lbs. - $128-135; 718-726 lbs. - $109; 752 lbs. - $115; 1098-1220 lbs. - $100-114.
LAMBS: 24 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Wooled Choice 1-3: 46-52 lbs. - $255-290; 60-88 lbs. - $280-310; 90-132 lbs. - $285.
Good 1-3: 80-120 lbs. - $177.50-207.50.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 6 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3 - 123-162 lbs. - $115-117.50; 200 lbs. - $85.
Rams: Good 1-3 - 118 lbs. - $135.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 8 Head - Sold per head w/est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1 - 40 lbs. - $120; 61 lbs. - $240. Selection 2 - 28 lbs. - $80; 62 lbs. - $165.
Nannies: Selection 1 - 122 lbs. - $250.
Billies: Selection 1 - 96 lbs. - $205.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
