Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

If the work is done and the day still young, a ride through the back roads in an antique truck is often in order. Since my work truck is only months short of being 50 years old, the antique factor is already built in. All that’s needed is some time, gasoline, curiosity and a camera.

Though intended for relaxation, these jaunts have actually rewarded me in business as well. By knowing my way through the counties of Clarke, Fauquier and Loudoun on the back roads, I’ve been able to shrink the distance of my mobile tractor repair route considerably. And, of course, scenery and unexpected curiosities keep popping up to keep us entertained.

