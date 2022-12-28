shanholtz

David Parker (Region 1 Director), Gary Shanholtz (2022 Distinguished Service Award Recipient), Tim Reid (Hampshire Co Farm Bureau President).

During the 103rd annual Farm Bureau, longtime Hampshire County Farm Bureau member Garry Shanholtz was presented the 2022 Distinguished Service Award. Garry Shanholtz is a lifelong resident of Hampshire County, where he owns and operates Shanholtz Orchard along with his wife, Sandra and son, Kane. They are blessed with four sons (Kirk, Kent, Kane, and Keenan), three grandsons (Ellis, Easton, Everson), and three granddaughters (Kendra, Avery, Addlie).

Shanholtz Orchard was started by Garry’s parents in 1952, and continues to be one of the premier orchards in Hampshire County, and in the region. The original part of the orchard business began in Levels, WV. “I was born and raised in Fort Ashby. My dad bought a piece of land in 1952 that had eight acres of orchard. That’s how we got started,” Garry said. He took over the orchard in 1978 when his father passed away. Garry recounts that he started working for his father on the orchard in 1966, working for $1.00 per hour.

