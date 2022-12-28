During the 103rd annual Farm Bureau, longtime Hampshire County Farm Bureau member Garry Shanholtz was presented the 2022 Distinguished Service Award. Garry Shanholtz is a lifelong resident of Hampshire County, where he owns and operates Shanholtz Orchard along with his wife, Sandra and son, Kane. They are blessed with four sons (Kirk, Kent, Kane, and Keenan), three grandsons (Ellis, Easton, Everson), and three granddaughters (Kendra, Avery, Addlie).
Shanholtz Orchard was started by Garry’s parents in 1952, and continues to be one of the premier orchards in Hampshire County, and in the region. The original part of the orchard business began in Levels, WV. “I was born and raised in Fort Ashby. My dad bought a piece of land in 1952 that had eight acres of orchard. That’s how we got started,” Garry said. He took over the orchard in 1978 when his father passed away. Garry recounts that he started working for his father on the orchard in 1966, working for $1.00 per hour.
Shanholtz Orchard currently raises peaches, plums, apples, nectarines, and cherries. The orchard produces approximately 25,000 bushels of apples and 10,000 bushels of peaches a year, depending on weather conditions. Garry grows over 30 different varieties of apples, including Red and Golden Delicious, Fuji, York, Suncrisp, and McIntosh. The orchard produces fruit that is sold locally, but also shipped to neighboring states, including Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Garry has served on various boards and committees that promote agriculture and fruit production on the local, regional, state, and national levels. His orchard has been visited by many political representatives and valued as an example of a successful agricultural business. He was awarded by Governor Underwood the Governor’s Millennium Small Business Award and from WVDA Commissioner Gus R. Douglass the 1976 Horticulturalist Award. He is a National Peach Council Bronze and Gold Member, and has a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival membership in recognition of his support.
Garry has been a member of the Hampshire County Farm Bureau for 53 years, and has served on their board. He is a past member of the WV Horticultural Society, a member of the National Apple Growers Board, served as Hampshire County Commissioner for 16 years, and past board member of the First National Bank of Romney.
