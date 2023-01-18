CHARLESTON — Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) are encouraging all farmers and farm operations to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) mailed paper questionnaires to producers in December.

“We encourage everyone who receives a census to participate. This is the only source of impartial, comprehensive, state and county level agriculture data in the nation. Most importantly, the data collected is used when developing funding formulas for Farm Bills. It also helps local governments, extensions educators and researchers make informed decisions that directly affect our state’s farm operations, communities and industries,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “That is why it’s important that every producer in West Virginia is counted and represented.”

