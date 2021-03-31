FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, March 29, 2021
HOGS: 17
Boars: $3; Pigs - per head: 58-115 lbs.: $44-70.
LAMBS: 88
Hi Choice & Prime: 107-122 lbs.: $280; Choice: 80-90 lbs.: $281-295; Graded & Choice: 40-70 lbs.: $275-307.50; Slaughter Ewes: $135; Rams: $137-175.
KID GOATS: 47
20-40 lbs.: $335;40-60 lbs.: $350-450;60-80 lbs. - $310-425; Nannies: $157-215; Billies: $220-250.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 102 - Utility & Comm: $48-73; Canner & Cutter: $45-65; Cutter & BNG: $30-44.
Bulls: 8 - 1-2 - $66-84.
Stock Cows: 25 - Bred: $725-1,000 per head.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,121
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $178-179; 400-500 lbs. - $171-173; 500-600 lbs. - $135-162; 600-700 lbs. - $135-142.50; 700-800 lbs. - $114-151.50; 800-900 lbs. - $124-129.75; 900-1,100 lbs. - $96-118.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $175-181; 400-500 lbs. - $159-162; 500-600 lbs. - $130-151; 600-700 lbs. - $124-141; 700-800 lbs. - $120-151.50; 800-900 lbs. - $95-124. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $139-158; 400-500 lbs. - $142-156; 500-600 lbs.: $121.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $142-161; 400-500 lbs. - $154-161; 500-600 lbs. - $136-140; 600-700 lbs. - $126-132; 700-800 lbs. - $105; 800-900 lbs. - $94. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $130-141; 400-500 lbs. - $144-159; 500-600 lbs. - $132-146; 600-700 lbs. - $127-135; 700-800 lbs. - $105. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $115; 400-500 lbs. - $140; 500-600 lbs.- $124.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $130.50; 400-500 lbs. - $125-139.25; 500-600 lbs. - $126-132.50; 600-700 lbs. - $116-130; 700-800 lbs. - $104-114; 800-900 lbs. - $117; 900-1100 lbs. - $106. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $142.50; 400-500 lbs. - $116-137.25; 500-600 lbs. - $129.50; 600-700 lbs. - $91-130; 700-800 lbs. - $100-109.50; 800-900 lbs. - $95-100. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $126-127; 500-600 lbs. - $110-121.
Total: 1,408
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, March 29, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $90.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $115.25; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $114; Medium to Good: Up to $96.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $72.50.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $80; Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: $55-68; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $40 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $100;Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $124.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $80.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $200.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $150.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $105.75;Medium to Good: Up to $96.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $75.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $77;Light: Up to $72.50.
Cows: Utility: Up to $50-64;Canners: Up to $40-49; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $110.
Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $160.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $92; Heavy: Up to $87.50; Light: Up to $85.
Feeder Pigs: By the head - Up to $85.
Sows: Up to $77.
Male Hogs: Up to $3.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $250; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $200; 30-60 lbs.: $270.
Sheep: Up to $140.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-350; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $115.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.25;2nd Cut: Up to $5; 3rd Cut: Up to $5.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 58 Head
Premium White: 65-75 Dressing - Avg. - $69-70.
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Avg. - $55-64.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Avg. - $55-61; High - $61-62.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Avg. - $46-54; High - $55-59; Low - $39-41.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 9 Head
Yield #1: 1386-2194 lbs. - $77-86; L Dress - 1436 lbs. - $66.
FED: 10 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1328-1372 lbs. - $109-115.
Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1564 lbs. - $84.
Slaughter Heifers: H Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1362-1396 lbs. - $113. Choice 2-3 - 1360 lbs. - $110.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 62 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1 - 96-120 lbs.- $125-170; 86-94 lbs. - $95-140. Number 2 - 94-120 lbs. - $100-120; 86-94 lbs. - $70-100. Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 92-106 lbs.- $47.50-55.
Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs.- $160-285.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 97 Head - Barrows and Gilts
230-300 lbs. - $71-78.
SOWS: 24 - All prices per cwt.
400-500 lbs. - $50-61; 500-600 lbs. - $60-69; 600-700 lbs. - $68.
BOARS: 5
328-424 lbs. - $29-38; 684-800 lbs. - $8-11.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 159 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head - US 1-2: 26 lbs. - $48; 40-60 lbs. - $33-74; 60-80 lbs. - $65-87; 80-100 lbs. - $80-83.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt. - US 1-2: 100-122 lbs. - $68-77; 178 lbs. - $75.
FEEDERS: 163 Head
Steers: Medium and Large 1 - 300-400 lbs. - $132.50-135; 500-600 lbs. - $129-141; 600-700 lbs. - $124-157.50; 700-800 lbs. - $111-117; 900-1000 lbs. - $105-122. Medium and Large 2 - 300-400 lbs. - $117.50-137.50.
Holstein Steers: Large 3 - 1024 lbs. - $70.
Heifers: Medium and Large 2 - 212 lbs. - $130; 300-400 lbs. - $125-140; 400-500 lbs. - $122.50-137.50; 500-600 lbs. - $120-130; 600-700 lb.s - $117.50-119.50; 700-800 lbs. - $117.50. Medium and Large 2 - 336 lbs. - $125.
Bulls:Medium and Large 1 -200-300 lbs. - $125-145; 400-500 lbs. - $140-150; 500-600 lbs.- $131-152.50; 600-700 lbs. - $96-115; 832 lbs. - $97; 1120 lbs. - $78. Medium and Large 2 - 286 lbs. - $102.50; 448 lbs. - $15; 536 lbs. - $110.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 27 Head - By the head.
Billies: Selection 1: 52 lbs. - $140; 74-76 lbs. - $160-250; 118 lbs. - $315.
Nannies: Selection 1: 102-136 lbs. - $180-255. Selection 2: 62-78 lbs. - $140-145; 80-90 lbs. - $150-160.
Kids: Selection 1 - 22 lbs. - $60; 34-36 lbs. - $100-150; 40 lbs. - $200; 50-56 lbs. - $230-255. Selection 2: 46 lbs. - $125.
LAMBS: 62 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice and Prime 1-3: 28 lbs. - $320; 52-64 lbs. - $285-295; 70-90 lbs. - $280-290; 110 lbs. - $295. Choice 1-3: 45-55 lbs. - $270-285; 67-82 lbs. - $285-295; 126 lbs. - $170; 150-192 lbs. - $145-190.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 10 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3 - 187-206 lbs. - $70-85.
Rams: Good 1-3 - 178 lbs. - $145; 248-258 lbs. - $60-85.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
