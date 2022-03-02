If you’re even a lukewarm middle-aged muscle car enthusiast that title has surely grabbed your attention. But we’ll have to wait to see how it applies. There’s business to take care of first.
As you may recall, it seems that we’ve found a chance seedling apple worth propagating. I asked that anyone who might be interested in one of these trees leave us a voicemail (304-496-8067) in order to give me a general idea of how many rootstocks to start. Wood from this new tree will be grafted onto these rootstocks. The response has been encouraging and the message is clear; start as many rootstocks as possible. The apple is still as yet unnamed. Assistance in this effort would be appreciated as well.
The Ice Mountain/North River Mills Festival will be here before we know it. According to our absentminded professor/fearless leader Steve Bailes, the date is May 9. Go to stevebailes.org for further information. We would like to do the 3rd Annual (4th?) Narrow Gallery art show (narrow because it’s in a corn crib). There will be further instructions for showing art as we get closer to the festival date. This might be a good time to select which of your art to show. Sales are encouraged — there’s actually been at least one — there is no commission.
The past 3 years have seen an impressive display of antique tractors, trucks and gas engines displayed at the festival. Enjoyable but perhaps not as visible have been displays of rope making, an Indian arrowhead collection, metal detector finds, antique spark plugs and so forth. So, if you have something old and unusual to show off, bring it along. Be mindful of the weather, though — sheltered space is limited.
Our final matter of official business involves the magazines Antique Power and Vintage Truck wherein I host a total of 4 regular humor and technical columns. I also pinch-hit for Vintage Truck’s tech guy, Earl Duty.
The magazines have changed distribution services. From what I understand, it was time. As a “side effect,” the magazines won’t be appearing at Tractor Supply stores. Hopefully, this is only temporary. Antique Power and Vintage Truck are currently available at Books-a-Million and Barnes and Noble. I called the new distributor to find out where else the magazines are available. They were nice enough to talk with but not very forthcoming with specifics.
Anyway, subscriptions are available at ertelpublishing@icnfull.com or 888-760-8108 fax. 215-788-6887 or by mail (specify which magazine) Circulation Department, P.O. Box 3113, Langhorne, PA 19047. In my conversation with the circulation people, I was able to determine that a landmark important to my teenhood was still thriving in Langhorne. Meeting is adjourned.
A trip to Langhorne was a rite of passage for many a young lad from Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. The process went something like this: A teenager would plunk down a small fortune — say $25 — for a “field car.” These were old cars made obsolete by their lack of futuristic tail fins and other trappings of ultramodern 1960s design. The young fellow, still too young to procure a driver’s license, would drive this car about the cow pastures and the vast network of tractor paths.
After sweating through a few years of summer jobs, such as haying, mowing the local golf course or building fence, the young man has saved up most of the cost of a “real” automobile. He’s also now old enough to take the driver’s test.
With the understanding that some additional financial support may be available, his proud father then drives him the considerable distance to Langhorne and that shimmering Colossal Cathedral of Consumerism, that legendary mountain of used cars — Reedman’s Auto World.
Of course, the lady of the house seizes the opportunity to have the place to herself so insists that the young man’s kid brother and any visiting cousins go along as well. So it was that I was making this trip with cousin Vince, his kid brother, Elbert, and their dad who was driving the 1962 Chrysler Newport. Though Reedman’s traded in anything, it was helpful that Vince’s family were all Chrysler people.
Reedmans was — and is — a Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge dealer. They have, over the years, expanded to also handle foreign cars, British Jaguar, Japanese Subaru and the Italian FIAT (Fix It Again, Tony).
I think that the year was 1968. Anyway, the big hit song on the AM radio was “What Does it Take?” by Junior Walker and the All-Stars, possibly on the Motown label. The lyrics to this song meandered and were perhaps a little repetitive but that saxophone was from a dream world. Through Princeton, Lambertville and Trenton then over the Delaware River past the bridge with the huge banner that proclaims “Trenton Makes — The World Takes.”
For a 16-year-old kid from the cornfields of Hillsborough Township, arriving at Reedman’s was like entering heaven. At street level, there was the showroom of new cars. At the back of the showroom, a wide concrete stairway led upward to another open-air level displaying recent, high value trade-ins: Dodge Chargers, Plymouth Road Runners, GTXs Hemi ‘Cudas … Well, a fellow can dream, can’t he?
Up another set of steps and the cars got cheaper. And so it went until we reached the level where the cars were in Vince’s price range. His brow furrowed; his concentration became intense. The car needed to be in his budget but classy enough to impress the girls. Just imagine the pressure.
And thus this monster car lot was arranged. Level areas cut out of a massive hillside. As one ascended, the cars in each level became less expensive: $500 to $1000, next $200 to $400, then $100 to $300, then “under $100.” (These are 1968 prices. To adjust to 2015, just add zeros and move decimal points.)
Finally, one reached the summit — “Free Tow Away.” A certain morbid curiosity that I’ve always had caused me to go right to the top and check things out. About a dozen cars were parked on these rutted windswept heights. A ragged old fellow who smelled of alcohol seemed to be checking out the cars. He might just as likely have been checking under the seats for loose change.
The woods and farm fields in the distance seemed to say, “You’ve entered the realm of the ‘real car’ and have been found wanting. Pick out a field car and leave.” I realized my mistake as I descended the muddy steps of rotting railroad ties. One could do irreparable damage to his reputation by being seen up there. It probably even went on one’s permanent record. My uncle and cousins watched my walk of shame down the steps trying to look as though they didn’t know me, fearing, with good reason, that this was a harbinger of my automotive future.
After a reasonable period of reliable service, these cars would often require major repairs. Since they were “nice” cars, the old junk and replace approach didn’t seem appropriate. We tackled these repairs ourselves; though, they were probably just a little out of our league.
In fact, it seemed that any used car from Reedman’s that arrived at our farm eventually wound up with its transmission on the ground or its engine hanging from a tree limb. Just another rite of passage, I suppose. Personally, I chose to avoid all that. Despite the chiding from my cousins to “go to Reedman’s and buy a ‘real’ car,” I simply made my field cars roadworthy — and I still do.
First published March 4, 2015
