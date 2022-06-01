CHARLESTON — The combined value of West Virginia’s poultry production and sales rose to $291.4 million in 2021, up 19% from a year earlier.
Of the combined total, 47% was from broilers, 33% from turkeys, 20% from eggs, and less than 1% from sales of chickens. The total for 2020 was $144.4 million.
The USDA says 66.2 million broilers were produced in West Virginia during 2021, down 6% from the 70.2 million in 2020. Total live weight was 258.2 million pounds, down 6% from 273.8 million pounds in 2020.
Value of production totaled $137.4 million, up 40% from the 2020 value of $98.0 million. The average live weight equivalent price of 53.2 cents per pound was up from 2020’s 35.8 cents. Equivalent price is for the commercial producer, not contractees.
Turkeys raised in West Virginia totaled 3.6 million head, down 8% from 3.9 million in 2020. Total live weight was 116.3 million pounds, down 8% as well from 2020.
Value of turkey production totaled $95.5 million, up 7% from the 2020 value of production of $89.3 million. The average live weight equivalent price was 82.1 cents per pound, up 11.2 cents from 2020.
The number of chickens sold for slaughter (excluding broilers) totaled 1.56 million head, down 2% from 2020’s 1.59 million. The number of pounds sold was 12.6 million pounds, also down 2%.
Value of sales totaled $276,200, down from $345,400 in 2020. Prices averaged 2.2 cents per pound, down from the 2020 price of 2.7 cents per pound.
Egg production in West Virginia totaled 298.2 million eggs during 2021, up 3% from 2020’s 290.3 million eggs. The average price per dozen was $2.34.8, up .4 cents from 2020. The total value of production was $58.3 million, up 3% from 2020.
Most eggs produced in West Virginia are hatching eggs for broilers, not for table egg consumption.
Across the United States, The combined value of production from broilers, eggs, turkeys and the sale of chickens in 2021 was $46.1 billion, up 31% from $35.1 billion in 2020.
Of the combined total, 68% was from broilers, 19% from eggs, 13% from turkeys, and less than 1% from chickens.
The value of broilers produced during 2021 was $31.5 billion, up 48% from 2020. The total number of broilers produced in 2021 was 9.13 billion, down 1% from 2020. The total amount of live weight broilers produced in 2021 was 59.2 billion pounds, down slightly from 2020.
The value of turkeys produced during 2021 was $5.89 billion, up 14% from the $5.17 billion the previous year. The total number of turkeys raised in 2021 was 217 million, down 3% from 2020. Turkey production in 2021 totaled 7.18 billion pounds, down 2% from the 7.29 billion pounds produced in 2020.
The value of sales from chickens (excluding broilers) in 2021 was $14.9 million, down 20% from $18.6 million a year ago. The number of chickens sold in 2021 totaled 180 million, down 3 from the total sold during the previous year.
Value of all egg production in 2021 was $8.68 billion, up slightly% from $8.66 billion in 2020. Egg production totaled 111 billion eggs, down 1% from 112 billion eggs produced in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.