CHARLESTON — Commercial red meat production during March 2023 totaled 1,000,000 pounds. This was up 17 percent from March 2022. Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. Individual commodity production is total live weight of commercial slaughter.
Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,477,000 pounds live weight, up 13 percent from March 2022. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,300 head, up 200 head from the previous year. The average live weight was down 22 pounds from the previous year, at 1,130 pounds.
Commercial hog slaughter totaled 228,000 pounds live weight, up 50 percent from last year. Hog slaughter totaled 800 head, up 300 head from the previous year. The average live weight was down 25 pounds from the previous year, at 299 pounds.
Commercial sheep and lamb slaughterwas not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.
United States – Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.91 billion pounds in March, down 1 percent from the 4.98 billion pounds produced in March 2022.
Beef production, at 2.40 billion pounds, was 4 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.94 million head, down 3 percent from March 2022. The average live weight was down 18 pounds from the previous year, at 1,366 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.2 million pounds, 15 percent below March a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 26,200 head, down 20 percent from March 2022. The average live weight was up 15 pounds from last year, at 277 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.49 billion pounds, up 1 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.5 million head, up 2 percent from March 2022. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 292 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.7 million pounds, was up 3 percent from March 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 198,800 head, 6 percent above last year. The average live weight was 126 pounds, down 4 pounds from March a year ago.
January to March 2023 commercial red meat production was 13.9 billion pounds, down slightly from 2022. Accumulated beef production was down 3 percent from last year, veal was down 10 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up 5 percent.
