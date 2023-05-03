CHARLESTON — Commercial red meat production during March 2023 totaled 1,000,000 pounds. This was up 17 percent from March 2022. Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. Individual commodity production is total live weight of commercial slaughter. 

Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,477,000 pounds live weight, up 13 percent from March 2022.  Cattle slaughter totaled 1,300 head, up 200 head from the previous year. The average live weight was  down 22 pounds from the previous year, at 1,130 pounds. 

