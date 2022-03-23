CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has reopened applications for the 2021 West Virginia Farmers and Ranchers Stress Assistance Network grant. The purpose of the program is to establish a network that connects individuals who are engaged in farming, ranching and other agriculture-related occupations to stress assistance programs.
The establishment of the network assists farmers and ranchers in times of stress and offers a conduit to improving behavioral health awareness, literacy and outcomes for agricultural producers, workers and their families.
“After the 1st application window, we got little interest from organizations,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “Our goal is to ensure these dollars are utilized in our state. That is why we have reopened the application window.”
Eligible applicants are those that use funds to initiate, expand or sustain programs that provide professional agricultural behavioral health counseling and referral for other forms of assistance as necessary through means like farm telephone helplines and websites, training programs and support groups and outreach services and activities, including the dissemination of information and materials. The total amount of funds available for award is approximately $300,000.
“These are federal Covid relief dollars appropriated to states to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” Leonhardt said. “We hope to target those who were negatively impacted or can help West Virginia build back stronger. Improving our resiliency in times of emergency can only help protect our citizens in the future.”
The grant period will begin May 1 and end no later than April 30, 2023.
For an application visit: Farmers and Ranchers Stress Assistance Network a the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (agriculture.wv.gov), or contact Leslie Boggess at lboggess@wvda.us.
