Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
SLAUGHTER COWS: 72 Head
Breakers: H Dressing - $101-109; Avg. Dressing - $90-99.
Boners: H Dressing - $97-107; Avg. Dressing - $89-96.
Lean: H Dressing - $88-95; Avg. Dressing - $79-88.
Thin & Light: $75.
BULLS: 6 Head
Yield #1: 1300-2000 lbs. - $115-126.
H Dressing: 1300-2000 lbs. - $128-130.
FED: 13 Head
Ch 2-3 Steers: 1328 lbs. - $149.
Hol Steers: 1200-1400 lbs. - $114-129.
Ch 2-3 Heifers: 1150-1250 lbs. - $131-148.
Dairy Cull Heifers: 1600-1700 lbs. - $90-104.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 5 Head
Few: 500-700 lbs. - $500-710.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 53 Head
#1: 95-120 lbs. - $150-175; 85-94 lbs. - $135-165; 80-94 lbs. - $100-120.
#2: 95-120 lbs. - $120-150.
Hol Heifers: 110 lbs. - $110.
Beef X Heifers: 90-130 lbs. - $180-255.
BUTCHER HOGS: 65 Head
500-700 lbs. - $10-12.
BOARS: 2 Head
500-650 lbs. - $6-9.
STOCK CATTLE - FEEDERS: 100 Head
Steers: 46 – 200-300 lbs. - $125-135; 500 lbs. - $150.
Heifers: 16 – 200-400 lbs. - $110-142; 400-500 lbs. - $120-125; 600-750 lbs. - $115-127; 800-1000 lbs. - $96-118.
Bulls: 38 – 200-400 lbs. - $125-150; 230-350 lbs. - $110-135; 400-600 lbs. - $125-145; 500-800 lbs. - $102-110; 600-700 lbs. - $129-136; 800-1000 lbs. - $104-117; 1154 lbs. - $119.
STOCK COWS: 3 Head
3 Pairs: $1075-1500.
GOATS: 81 Head
Billies #1: 90-150 lbs. - $320-410.
Weathers #1: 180-220 lbs. - $470-500.
Nannies: 80-140 lbs. - $275-295.
Kids #1: 40-60 lbs. - $150-245; 60-90 lbs. - $240-300.
Kids #2: 40-60 lbs. - $140-200.
LAMBS: 143 Head
H Prime Choice: 50-100 lbs. - $250-295; 100-130 lbs. - $240-315.
Good Choice: 50-100 - $150-250; 100-140 lbs. - $170-240.
SHEEP: 15 Head
Plain: 150-225 lbs. - $110-160.
PIGS & SHOATS: 189 Head
By The Head: 40-50 lbs. - $70-72.50; 50-60 lbs. - $90-110; 68 lbs. - $125; Buy the Pound: 140-180 lbs. - $105-125; 180-220 lbs. - $85-115.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
