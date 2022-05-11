Four states livestock

P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SLAUGHTER COWS: 97 Head

Premium Whites - $75-84; Breakers: H Dressing - $81-91; Avg. Dressing - $74-79. Boners: H Dressing - $72-78; Avg. Dressing - $67-72. Lean: H Dressing - $69-74; Avg. Dressing - $62-68.

BULLS: 11 Head

YG #1: 1500-1800 lbs. - $90-95. H Dressing: 1425 lbs. - $115.

FED: 16 Head

Select Steers: 1334 lbs. - $106.

Choice Steers: 1100-1260 lbs. - $112-121.

L Ch Heifers: 1200-1550 lbs. - $95-101.

HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 78 Head

#1 – 85-115 lbs. - $110-160.

#2: 80-115 lbs. - $65-140.

Beef Bulls: 85-100 lbs. - $130.

Beef Hfrs: 80 lbs. - $135.

BUTCHER HOGS: 88 Head

256 lbs. - $69; 260-300 lbs. - $70-85; 300-350 lbs. - $70-73.

SOWS: 20 Head

350-450 lbs. - $57-67; 450-600 lbs.- $78-84.

BOARS: 2 Head

700-825 lbs. - $9-10.

PIGS & SHOATS: 45 Head

By the head: 20-30 lbs. - $55-85; 35-45 lbs. - $77-117; 55 lbs. - $110.

By the pound: 175-200 lbs. - $72-89; 200-230 lbs. - $83-92.

STOCK BOARS: 4 Head

250-300 lbs. - $34-44; 200-300 lbs. - $14-20.

STOCK CATTLE - FEEDERS: 112 Head

Steers: 20 – 250-400 lbs. - $175-180; 400-500 lbs. - $132-165; 600-800 lbs. - $129-137; 800-900 lbs. - $104-117; 900-1100 lbs. - $114.

Heifers: 37 - 300-400 lbs. - $140-175; 400-600 lbs. - $120-142; 600-800 lbs. - $125-135.

Bulls: 55 - 200-250 lbs. - $157-175; 300-400 lbs. - $125-190; 400-600 lbs. - $127-162; 600-800 lbs. - $115-130.

Advertised Service Bulls: 5 - $1260-2900.

STOCK COWS: 18 Head

Large Cows Small Calves: $1700; Small Cows Large Calves: $1100-1400; Cows Bred 7-8 months: $1000-1210; Smaller Cows: $700-950.

DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 5 Head

400-600 lbs. - $425-660.

GOATS: 21 Head

Large Billies: $210.

Large Nannies: $240.

Kids #1: 15-30 lbs. - $50-80; 30-50 lbs. - $90-100; 60-80 lbs. - $140-185.

LAMBS: 33 Head

Choice: 30-80 lbs. - $310-365; Good: 30-80 lbs. - $280-315.

SHEEP: 54 Head

Rams: 115-140 lbs. - $190-195; Ewes: 70-150 lbs. - $110-160; 160-180 lbs. - $130-132.

Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.