Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
SLAUGHTER COWS: 97 Head
Premium Whites - $75-84; Breakers: H Dressing - $81-91; Avg. Dressing - $74-79. Boners: H Dressing - $72-78; Avg. Dressing - $67-72. Lean: H Dressing - $69-74; Avg. Dressing - $62-68.
BULLS: 11 Head
YG #1: 1500-1800 lbs. - $90-95. H Dressing: 1425 lbs. - $115.
FED: 16 Head
Select Steers: 1334 lbs. - $106.
Choice Steers: 1100-1260 lbs. - $112-121.
L Ch Heifers: 1200-1550 lbs. - $95-101.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 78 Head
#1 – 85-115 lbs. - $110-160.
#2: 80-115 lbs. - $65-140.
Beef Bulls: 85-100 lbs. - $130.
Beef Hfrs: 80 lbs. - $135.
BUTCHER HOGS: 88 Head
256 lbs. - $69; 260-300 lbs. - $70-85; 300-350 lbs. - $70-73.
SOWS: 20 Head
350-450 lbs. - $57-67; 450-600 lbs.- $78-84.
BOARS: 2 Head
700-825 lbs. - $9-10.
PIGS & SHOATS: 45 Head
By the head: 20-30 lbs. - $55-85; 35-45 lbs. - $77-117; 55 lbs. - $110.
By the pound: 175-200 lbs. - $72-89; 200-230 lbs. - $83-92.
STOCK BOARS: 4 Head
250-300 lbs. - $34-44; 200-300 lbs. - $14-20.
STOCK CATTLE - FEEDERS: 112 Head
Steers: 20 – 250-400 lbs. - $175-180; 400-500 lbs. - $132-165; 600-800 lbs. - $129-137; 800-900 lbs. - $104-117; 900-1100 lbs. - $114.
Heifers: 37 - 300-400 lbs. - $140-175; 400-600 lbs. - $120-142; 600-800 lbs. - $125-135.
Bulls: 55 - 200-250 lbs. - $157-175; 300-400 lbs. - $125-190; 400-600 lbs. - $127-162; 600-800 lbs. - $115-130.
Advertised Service Bulls: 5 - $1260-2900.
STOCK COWS: 18 Head
Large Cows Small Calves: $1700; Small Cows Large Calves: $1100-1400; Cows Bred 7-8 months: $1000-1210; Smaller Cows: $700-950.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 5 Head
400-600 lbs. - $425-660.
GOATS: 21 Head
Large Billies: $210.
Large Nannies: $240.
Kids #1: 15-30 lbs. - $50-80; 30-50 lbs. - $90-100; 60-80 lbs. - $140-185.
LAMBS: 33 Head
Choice: 30-80 lbs. - $310-365; Good: 30-80 lbs. - $280-315.
SHEEP: 54 Head
Rams: 115-140 lbs. - $190-195; Ewes: 70-150 lbs. - $110-160; 160-180 lbs. - $130-132.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
