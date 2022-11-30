Tiny North River Mills has become quite the music, arts and history venue. Of course, the Ice Mountain phenomenon has brought this little ghost town some fame through tourism and university studies of this unusual feature.
Inclusion in the National Registry of Historic Places was soon to follow. Believe it or not, Ripley’s Believe it or Not chronicles the Civil War skirmish at “The Mills” where the only “casualty” was the Confederate troop’s still-warm breakfast, captured by Union forces. (Ripley’s erroneously gives the location as Romney.)
Country Magazine bestowed its country procrastinator award upon the Miller family. A lock hasp in an upper bedroom of the old Miller house, broken during a search by Union troops, still hadn’t been fixed. It was also mentioned that the new owners, the Bailes family, would have a tough act to follow in order to achieve the same recognition — about 140 years worth.
Historian Charles Hall has chronicled much of the area’s history. PBS television has shot footage there on a few occasions. “The Mills” has proven a very useful setting for my articles and stories in Antique Power, Vintage Truck and this column. Lately, we’ve been using North River Mills to shoot photos for technical articles in Antique Power and Vintage Truck.
Busy with college, our photographer only works afternoons after Sunday Meeting. That’s when you’re likely to see us out there, though the lighting can be a little challenging. Wedged between large mountains, sundown at North River Mills occurs around 2:30 in the afternoon this time of year. These photo shoots are pretty well arranged prior to our arrival so we’re usually in and out pretty quickly — especially in a 10-below wind-chill.
Our current project is a Vintage Truck article on how to build a wooden truck bed. The article will require multiple photo sessions as work on the truck bed being built on this 1954 International R-160 2-ton truck progresses. Of course, this project requires lumber — lots of fresh-sawn oak lumber.
I hadn’t been to Shingleton’s Quality Wood Products in Augusta for some time. While there, Mark and I reminisced about when, over the past quarter century, my visits there were more frequent. In the busier days of my mobile tractor repair, I often had as many as a dozen machines torn down at one time.
This required much wooden cribbing to hold these profoundly disassembled machines safely in position.
I take as much care cribbing up a small 8N Ford farm tractor as I do blocking up a Caterpillar dozer. The logic is simple; you don’t want either one to fall on you. Governed by track width, some of these 6-by-6 oak blocks were as much as 5 feet long — hardly a toothpick. Later, having gotten away from working on excavating equipment, the block size would diminish to 4-by-6 oak, usually about 20 inches long with the real big ones measuring 36 inches — much appreciated by an aging back! The economics of oak cribbing blocks is a little unusual. First, they are heavy and can cost considerable fuel to haul around.
Second, they take up space, a precious commodity on a service truck better spent on tools and equipment. But most importantly, they are very reasonably priced. Therefore, upon completing a major repair it is often more economical to tuck them away somewhere near the job site and simply buy more as needed.
Of course, if the need for cribbing should suddenly arise while I was already in the field, I could take advantage of one or more of these stashes of blocks hidden in various places across 6 Virginia counties. However, like a squirrel that buries nuts then forgets the location, the passing decades led to several of these caches becoming abandoned.
As mentioned, this didn’t represent a significant financial loss especially considering the time and expense of gathering up and hauling the heavy blocks home.
These blocks are perfect for unhooking a gooseneck horse trailer and I had long made it a practice of allowing the “horse ladies” to think that they were stealing them. This arrangement was fun for both parties. My blocks can be found at horse shows all over the Eastern U.S. I’ve even found some of my blocks used generously in an old barn leveling project.
All of this is fine with me since by scattering these blocks all over Northern Virginia and beyond, I maintain a sort of presence in the minds of the customers. My blocks are distinguishable by being oil soaked and often streaked with John Deere Green or Farmall Red from on-site painting projects.
Moreover, no matter how hard I try, my end-cuts always turn out crooked.
I recently came across a forgotten cache of blocks in Loudoun County, Va. Rather than being put to any use, they were stacked along a stone fence, exposed to the elements. They were six-by-sixes which dated them around the mid-late ‘90s. The blocks were too rotted to be used to support heavy machinery safely. They could probably still serve in some less critical capacity such as a buffer between a stack of firewood and the ground.
I thought of the younger man who used to throw these blocks around like match sticks. I guess that I still could after a fashion though I would be rewarded with the usual aches and pains that I’ve since come to know so well. It’s best just to say that I’ve outgrown hoisting these heavy timbers and now have “better sense.” Better yet not to think of it at all.
Anyway, it is certainly refreshing to see the arts and such things as agro/musical/history-tourism growing in West Virginia.
Can art really help the local economy? Well, though miniscule by industrial standards, my art brings a 4-figure contribution into the local economy and employs 2 part timers. Such concerns as Fine Arts Specialists of Capon Bridge, an internationally known art handling and installation firm) no doubt makes a much larger contribution and frequently engages the services of local professionals. Art is much more than peddling wall hangings — “art works.”
Anyway, if you happen to find any of my old jacking and cribbing blocks tucked away somewhere — especially 6-by-6s, you’re welcome to them.
First published Nov. 30, 2016.
