Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

Tiny North River Mills has become quite the music, arts and history venue. Of course, the Ice Mountain phenomenon has brought this little ghost town some fame through tourism and university studies of this unusual feature. 

Inclusion in the National Registry of Historic Places was soon to follow. Believe it or not, Ripley’s Believe it or Not chronicles the Civil War skirmish at “The Mills” where the only “casualty” was the Confederate troop’s still-warm breakfast, captured by Union forces. (Ripley’s erroneously gives the location as Romney.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.