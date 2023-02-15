The West Virginia Division of Forestry announced last Friday that nominations are open for the next round of honorees for the state Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame.
This Hall of Fame recognizes the individuals, businesses, organizations, institutions and foundations that have contributed significantly to agriculture, forestry and family life in the Mountain State. Nominees that are selected will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during an official recognition dinner in July at Jackson’s Mill.
Submitted nomination forms must be received by Feb. 17.
“This honor is given to those who have lived in West Virginia and have had a long-tenured association with agriculture, forestry and/or family life and have made outstanding, direct contribtions to those industries,” said Jeremy McGill, assistant state forester with the Division of Forestry – and second vice president of the Hall of Fame. “Past inductees have demonstrated the highest standards of leadership and contribution on a local, state, national and international level, and we look forward to the opportunity to recognize a new cohort into the Hall of Fame.”
These nomination forms are available from the Hall of Fame website – go to https://agriculture.wv.gov, then select the “Divisions” drop-down menu, then the “Executive” option. “West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame” is the second option from the bottom.
Forms can also be accessed by contacting McGill either via email – jeremy.r.mcgill@wv.gov or by phone at 304-439-3003.
