The West Virginia Division of Forestry announced last Friday that nominations are open for the next round of honorees for the state Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame. 

This Hall of Fame recognizes the individuals, businesses, organizations, institutions and foundations that have contributed significantly to agriculture, forestry and family life in the Mountain State. Nominees that are selected will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during an official recognition dinner in July at Jackson’s Mill. 

