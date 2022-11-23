Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I’m afraid that I’ve gotten out of the habit of deer hunting. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is one complication. Additionally, the kids have grown up and flown the coop. We’re no longer in need of the meat as we were when they were still at home. As one older fellow said, “I raised my family on ‘pine thicket groundhogs.’”

Pine thicket groundhogs is a euphemism for deer by which we avoid confessing to poaching. There’s a continuous open season on groundhogs. For deer — not so much. Clever.

