I’m afraid that I’ve gotten out of the habit of deer hunting. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is one complication. Additionally, the kids have grown up and flown the coop. We’re no longer in need of the meat as we were when they were still at home. As one older fellow said, “I raised my family on ‘pine thicket groundhogs.’”
Pine thicket groundhogs is a euphemism for deer by which we avoid confessing to poaching. There’s a continuous open season on groundhogs. For deer — not so much. Clever.
I, too, raised a family on pine thicket groundhogs, but I did it legally — mostly. As is the situation now, I’ve always planted apple seeds to see what of the infinite, undiscovered varieties might pop up. This is simply for fun with peripheral hopes of discovering a marketable apple. However, I may be in the process of realizing some success. We’ll see. (Still searching for a name for that apple.)
It was in the early ’80s, and I had recently set out some seedlings. As can be expected, deer nibbled on the foot-tall trees. I was disappointed at first but came up with an idea — report the damage to the Department of Natural Resources. A damage permit, allowing me to kill 2 deer out of season, was soon forthcoming. The idea of raising seedling apple trees just for the purpose of obtaining these permits did formulate in my mind, but the plan was never really carried out.
There are about 30 seedlings out there right now, which the deer have so far left alone. (That free natural deer repellent seems to work, but that’s another story.) If the pine thicket groundhogs get into this crop, which is intended for the propagation of the new apple, we may need to buy an extra freezer.
I can think of any number of colorful metaphors that might apply to people who speak in a derogatory and condescending manner about West Virginia. One of the favorite subjects of their sophomoric mockings is that we supposedly eat roadkill. Well, I do — or used to, anyway. However, I learned my roadkill values in New Jersey — not West Virginia.
Corn fed and sparse in number, New Jersey deer are usually quite large and fat. Anyone with the strength and intelligence (which our detractors seem to lack) is wise to harvest this ample delicacy, especially if one’s car got damaged in the process. The venison offered on city folk’s restaurant menus was probably raised overseas. It can’t compare to Garden State homegrown.
There were and still are too many deer along Cold Stream Road in Hampshire County. Add speeding morning commuters and you wind up with wounded and roadkill deer. I won’t attempt to judge those who leave a wounded deer to suffer by the roadside. Likely, they were unaware. Often, on my way to work at Whitham Orchards I would come across a deer, wounded by predawn traffic along Cold Stream Road. I can easily recall one instance in particular.
In the strictest sense, we’re supposed to have such an animal dispatched by law enforcement and a permit issued, which allows the bearer to possess the carcass out of season. Fortunately, then sheriff, Alan Sirbaugh, also lived along Cold Stream.
Of course, this was before the age of cellphones. Having found a wounded deer close to the Capon Bridge end of Cold Stream, I sought the means to contact the sheriff so that I might legally harvest the deer. Noticing that the kitchen light was on at Lyle and Daisy Shanholtz’s house, I knocked on the door and asked to use the phone. Daisy let me in, and I called Sheriff Sirbaugh and explained the situation. Sirbaugh hemmed and hawed for a moment — it was quite early, after all. I might have woken him up. (I’m not so sure that while in law enforcement he ever slept at all. Not only was he capable of being in 2 places at once, many of these appearances would occur in the wee hours.)
“Git on out there.” Daisy called from across the room, loud enough for the sheriff to hear. “This is an election year.”
“I’ll be right there,” Sirbaugh said and hung up.
Good ol’ Daisy.
After loading a fresh-killed deer without calling ahead, I would rush home, drop off the deer then hurry on to work, leaving my young wife (now the Old Hippie bus driver) to take it from there. This she did most skillfully and without complaint.
A few deer met their fate at the front bumper of my 1954 Chevrolet truck as we careened off of Sandy Ridge. Some of my old New Jersey hunting buddies caught wind of these events and dubbed the ’54 “The Thirty-Ought Chevy.”
This brings us around to plain old inseason deer hunting. Whether he kills a deer or not, it’s a win/win situation. A young man raising a family in West Virginia can certainly benefit from a quiet, relaxing day spent in a tree. Indeed, his prospects for a kill may be limited because the city hunters are in the woods. Our normally vast deer herds, often seen in groups of 20 or more, grazing amongst the cattle, have gone to cover.
It is generally not wise to pursue them, especially if you’ve been behind a desk all year — or for that matter, if you’ve been working out, cutting firewood, Olympic swimming and running marathons. It’s just plain dangerous up there.
The world atop the high ridges and knobs that the deer inhabit during hunting season is one of rocks and boulders with narrow, leg-breaking crevasses. The brush is so thick that when a Civil War battle was fought in such terrain, both sides retreated simultaneously with no casualties — from enemy fire, anyway. Warmer fall and winter weather leaves one with little assurance that rattlesnake dens won’t be active. Bears seek this solitude as well and can certainly liven things up should we happen to surprise one.
Once in a while, one of our deer hunting friends will give us a deer. Somehow, we manage to find space in one of the freezers. Much of it, though, eventually finds its way to Morgantown and oldest daughter, Jessica. In childhood, she learned to really enjoy “pine thicket groundhog.”
(First published Nov. 18, 2015).
