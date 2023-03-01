Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

Last Wednesday, Washington’s Birthday, was pretty-remember? Our Lenten Rose is blooming and since Monday was the beginning of Eastern Orthodox Lent; it’s right on time. 

However, the forsythia in the east fencerow seems to be confused. When the drab of late winter has persisted so long that we feel like it will never end, forsythia’s job is to remind us of the coming Spring by suddenly lighting up the fencerow in yellow bloom against the cold and gray. So far, no dice.

