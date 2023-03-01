Last Wednesday, Washington’s Birthday, was pretty-remember? Our Lenten Rose is blooming and since Monday was the beginning of Eastern Orthodox Lent; it’s right on time.
However, the forsythia in the east fencerow seems to be confused. When the drab of late winter has persisted so long that we feel like it will never end, forsythia’s job is to remind us of the coming Spring by suddenly lighting up the fencerow in yellow bloom against the cold and gray. So far, no dice.
I took advantage of the nice weather by loading up our trash in the Old Hippie’s rust and lichen covered ‘79 Ford pickup and making a trip to the transfer station. (Still referred to as the dump by many Hampshireites). From there, the old Ford and I proceeded to Slanesville, then down Cold Stream Road to North River Mills. At “The Mills,” I made preparations for another magazine photo shoot. When daughter Jessica and I cleaned out this building in July of 2009, we had no real idea of what it would become- a repair shop? a gun shop? That it would become a photography venue for a national publishing company certainly exceeded our expectations.
Anyway, leaving everything in place for the photographer, I finished at North River Mills around 3 p.m. and headed home via Capon Bridge, stopping at the Dollar General for a Winchester Star. A glance at the headline found more deportations. President Trump is certainly tightening down the screws on immigrants.
Something as small as a traffic violation — or even suspicion of a crime-- can get an immigrant booted out of the U.S. of A.
I wondered how far this can go. I guess my time is coming. I lamented these thoughts to Linda behind the counter as she made my change.
My grandfather, Peter Kalvitis Sr., a Lithuanian immigrant, had no personality that I was aware of. It was said, and much material evidence existed, that he was once very intelligent, creative and artistic. I only knew him as a stooped figure working the New Jersey farm while grumbling in Lithuanian.
I never got the complete story as to his condition — perhaps a stroke or Alzheimer’s. However, the rumor was that he had imbibed too frequently in the lead-tainted West Virginia moonshine that he peddled in the Logan County coal camp during Prohibition. (Lead would get into this product from using old automobile radiators as condensers.)
His being impossible to communicate with left a gap in the family’s history — one the next generation was happy to fill. (My grandmother also spoke very little English.) Every story involving my dad’ s family was of courage, thrift and general goody-goodyness. The purpose of these historical revisions was to demonstrate how my generation was expected to behave. For example, it was said that my great-grandfather was executed for ‘’smuggling Bibles into Russia.” I always thought this story was a little fishy since Bibles weren’t prohibited under the Czar as they would later be under Marxism after the Bolshevik Revolution.
I wasn’t aware of my grandfather’s brother, Cozzie, who also had a farm in another part of the Garden State. Cozzie was far more lucid and forthcoming with unedited family history. Still, I wouldn’t unlock these secrets until — now get this — 2007. So, did I glean these facts from a long-lost New Jersey relative? No, this information surfaced in — of all places — Winchester, Va.
A woman who works for a financial management firm in Winchester happens to be from New Jersey and is related by marriage to Cozzie’s branch of the Kalvitis family. Since I had no finances worth managing, I sat and talked with her while the individual with whom I was traveling that day was in a lengthy conference.
We quickly cleared up the mystery of my great grandfather Theodor’s execution. (I also didn’t know until that moment that both my father and myself were named after him.) My family seems to have a penchant for blowing things up. I try to limit my own activity to shooting old guns; however, I did at one time possess a Class B blasting license. My father, a tank commander during World War 2, got to blow things up under legal sanction. Uncle Victor was more inclined to set things off now and then. It seemed odd to me that anyone who had survived Iwo Jima as he had should want to hear another explosion, but you heard it here first.
“Smuggling Bibles,” my foot. Great grandfather Theodor was executed for blowing up a train car in an attempt to assassinate a prominent Russian statesman. Some go as far as to say the intended victim was Czar Nicholas himself. That would mean that my great-grandfather was working for the Soviets.
When bootlegging made it so that my grandfather no longer had to swing a pick at an underground West Virginia coal seam, he began doing the things that interested him most. This included experimentation with explosives.
My grandfather attracted the attention of West Virginia law enforcement when a huge cast iron valve, used to weigh down the buried charge, was blown through the roof of the town constable’s house by one of these experiments. This, in turn, brought his bootlegging to light. Sensing trouble, he gathered up his large family and fled into Pennsylvania and, later, New Jersey.
Meanwhile, he was tried and deported in absentia. Or so the story goes. ICE never caught up with him. He died in Somerville, N.J., in 1966.
Since jaywalking can now get an immigrant put on a boat, it’s only a matter of time before ICE starts going after 2nd-generation descendants of fugitive Soviet-sympathizing deportees who like to blow things up.
“Do you want your receipt?” Linda asked.
“What’s the use if I’m going to be deported?” I shined.
“Just stay back in the woods,” she advised.
Of course, such sensible advice. After all, it worked for Grandpa. As for my dad and Uncle Vick, the administration will have to be satisfied with deporting them posthumously, perhaps to their last foreign address, circa 1944, Germany and Japan, respectively.
