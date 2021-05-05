FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, May 3, 2021
HOGS: 1
Boars: 2¢.
LAMBS: 279
HI Choice & Prime: 122 lbs. - $265;Choice: 70-90 lbs. - $285-330; Graded & Choice: 50-65 lbs. - $280-305; Choice: 30-40 lbs. - $185-230; Slaughter Ewes: $110-147.
KID GOATS: 233
20-40 lbs.: $250-340;40-60 lbs.: $395-450;60-80 lbs. - $385-430; 80-100 lbs. - $370-380.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 88 - Choice: $112-122.50; Select: $103-115.
Heifers: Choice: $112-120.50.
Cows: 105 - Utility & Comm: $58-78; Canner & Cutter: $53-70; Cutter & BNG: $40-54.
Bulls: 22 - 1-2 - $75-102.
Stock Cows: 86 - Bred: $725-975 per head. Pairs: $900-1,300.
FEEDER CATTLE: 785
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $170; 400-500 lbs. - $135-171; 500-600 lbs. - $150-163.50; 600-700 lbs. - $139-154; 700-800 lbs. - $131-132; 800-900 lbs. - $109-127. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $140-157.50; 400-500 lbs. - $141-161; 500-600 lbs. - $134-160.50; 600-700 lbs. - $135; 700-800 lbs. - $115. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $112-118; 500-600 lbs.: $102.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $155-157; 400-500 lbs. - $135-153; 500-600 lbs. - $146-148; 600-700 lbs. - $132-140; 700-800 lbs. - $90-100; 800-900 lbs. - $90. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $130-151; 400-500 lbs. - $131-147; 500-600 lbs. - $129-142; 600-700 lbs. - $131; 700-800 lbs. - $99; 800-900 lbs. - $85. Med & Lg #3: 600-700 lbs.- $101.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $135-141; 400-500 lbs. - $107-128; 500-600 lbs. - $115-123.50; 600-700 lbs. - $113-133; 700-800 lbs. - $99-107; 800-900 lbs. - $91-113; 900-1100 lbs. - $104. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $132-143; 400-500 lbs. - $108-129; 500-600 lbs. - $114-123.50; 600-700 lbs. - $107-120; 700-800 lbs. - $97-98; 800-900 lbs. - $90. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $125-133; 400-500 lbs. - $117-120.50; 500-600 lbs. - $110; 600-700 lbs. - $102-115.
Total: 1,600
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
FRIEND'S STOCKYARD INC.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, May 3, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $122; Medium to Good: Up to $110.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $122; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $91.50; Light: Up to $80.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $92.75; Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: $60-70; Comm. To Good: $50-59; Culls: $48 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $110;Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $218.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $70.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $265.
Hogs: Up to $62.
GRANTSVILLE STOCKYARDS
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $153.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $86.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $70.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Bulls: Light: Up to $75.
Cows: Utility: $60-72;Canners: $40-58; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm:Up to $150.
Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm:Up to $100.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $190.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $80; Heavy: Up to $78; Light: Up to $70.
Feeder Pigs: By the head - Up to $85.
Sows: Up to $63.
Male Hogs: Up to $15.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $300; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $287.50; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $305.
Sheep: Up to $120.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-375; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $205.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.60;2nd Cut: up to $5.50;Straw: Up to $3.50.
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 63 Head
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Avg. - $68-73; High - $76-78; Low - $63-67.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Avg. - $59-64; High - $63-65; Low - $56-58.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Avg. - $49-54; High - $55-59; Low - $38-48.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 3 Head
H Dressing - 1914 lbs. - At $104. YG #1 - 2100 lbs. - At $86. L Dressing - 1500-1700 lbs. - $75-82.
FED: 20 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1320-1762 lbs. - $109-122.
Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1370-1838 lbs. - $73-74. Select 2-3 - 1316-1566 lbs. - $66-67.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3 - 1270-1360 lbs. - $84-86. Select 2-3 - 1126 lbs. - $60.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 26 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 96-120 lbs. - $160-195; 86-94 lbs. - $160-170. #2 - 94-120 lbs. - $140-150. #3 - 104 lbs. - $80.
Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $135-235.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 49 Head
Barrows and Gilts - 240-298 lbs. - $72-77; 304-392 lbs. - $72-78; 400-424 lbs. - $60-71.
SOWS: 22 - All prices per cwt.
380-496 lbs. - $51-68; 500-600 lbs. - $60-69.
BOARS: 6
548-576 lbs. - $9.
FEEDER PIGS: 97 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 20-50 lbs. - $42.50-60; 50-70 lbs. - $67-82.50; 70-90 lbs. - $62.50-95.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2 - 110-140 lbs. - $65-100; 160-180 lbs. - $67.50-74.
FEEDERS: 182 Head
Steers: Med. & Large 1 - 386-391 lbs. - $150-152.50; 450-496 lbs. - $147.50-157.50; 525-538 lbs. - $145-152.50; 556-574 lbs. - $135-147.50; 611-640 lbs. - $130. Med. & Large 2 -457-544 lbs. - $127-132.50; 568-622 lbs. - $85-90.
Holstein Steers:Large 3 - 280-400 lbs. - $90-112.50; 750 lbs. - $76.
Heifers: Med. & Large 1 - 260 lbs. - $142; 322-347 lbs. - $125-137.50; 358-380 lbs. - $127-142.50; 400-443 lbs. - $130-140; 458-474 lbs. - $115-125; 504-547 lbs. - $112.50-127.50; 550-582 lbs. - $107.50-122.50; 628-648 lbs. - $110-116; 692-760 lbs. - $97.509-105. Med. & Large 2 - 300-348 lbs. - $97.50-105; 358-375 lbs. - $110; 464-488 lbs. - $107.50-127.50; 514-548 lbs. - $90-107.50; 748 lbs. - $84.
Bulls: Med. & Large 1 - 210-294 lbs. - $119-157.50; 336-394 lbs. - $125-165; 406-420 lbs. - $127.50-130; 450-474 lbs. - $130-150; 534-538 lbs. - $125-127.50; 550-556 lbs. - $127.50-147.50; 600-628 lbs. - $100-110; 664-718 lbs. - $100-107.50. Med. & Large 2 - 252-277 lbs. - $977.50-105; 321-404 lbs. - $80-125; 488-504 lbs. - $107.50; 616 lbs. - $78. Large 3 - 148-180 lbs. - $100-114; 200-300 lbs. - $85-97.50; 300-400 lbs. - $82.50-92.50; 400-500 lbs. - 87.50; 582 lbs. - $95.
LAMBS: 57 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Wooled Choice & Prime 1-3: 43-46 lbs. - $300-305; 54-56 lbs. - $305-320; 62-67 lbs. - $290-305; 72-78 lbs. - $285-295. Good & Choice 1-3 - 48-58 lbs. - $280-285. Hair Breeds Choice & Prime 1-3 - 50-55 lbs. - $275-282.50. Good & Choice 1-3 - 50 lbs. - $235; 786 lbs. - $145-160.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 12 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3 - 124-148 lbs. - $92.50-130.
Rams: Good 1-3 - 214 lbs. - $90.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 87 Head - Sold per head w/est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1 - 30-38 lbs. - $97.50-105; 42-49 lbs. - $115-170; 50-56 lbs. - $120-200; 61-67 lbs. - $225-260; 76-78 lbs. - $240-265; 84-92 lbs. - 4230-235. Selection 2 - 38-50 lbs. - $70-100. Selection 3 - 28-30 lbs. - $25-30; 42-54 lbs. - $25-45.
Nannies: Selection 1 - 52 lbs. - $95; 70-90 lbs. - $140-160; 95 lbs. - $185-220; 122-132 lbs. - $205-290; 152-192 lbs. - $280-340.
Billies: Selectioni 1 - 62 lbs. - $200; 170-175 lbs. - $380-410.
Wethers: Selection 1 - 114-126 lbs. - $260-370; 188 lbs. - $460.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.