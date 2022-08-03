Well, here I am in “retirement” with the transmission out of the Old Black Truck and farm hands calling on the phone about waiting repairs – hence this encore presentation. If you should ever consider on-farm tractor repair in the Virginia horse country, here’s a little tip; When things aren’t going according to plan, stable owners are always understanding and reasonable and will usually work with you.
However, the full-time hired help tends to be more demanding and can make your visits less pleasant on a day-to-day basis.
Pulling rank as an artisan much in demand only makes it worse; telling them that I’m on deadline for a tech article doesn’t help either. It’s worth the small effort it takes to keep them happy.
Peach Vignettes first appeared here in August 2012. Weather and crop observations are for that year may not resemble the current peach season. Well, back to work on the truck – the natives are getting restless.
* * *
Normally, this is the height of the peach harvest, but since we’ve had an unusually early and warm spring, the season is winding down in most orchards. If there’s a story to write about peaches and peach orchards, I’ve probably already written it.
However, the peach harvest is the subject nf choice for a column dealing with rural affairs that is also keyed to the seasons.
In order (hopefully) not to become one of those old guys who tells the same story over and over (for some of us, this is called a “lecture circuit”), I’ll here relate random snippets of memories related to the peach harvest.
They don’t grow a lot of peaches in western Ohio so this time of year I like to torment Peggy Shank, my editor at Antique Power, with stories of luscious tree-ripes. Another Ohio connection just informed me that peaches from Shanholtz Orchards near Romney have been appearing in the grocery stores around the Buckeye State. I can’t wait for my weekly conference with Peggy to drop this bomb.
Looking back, I now realize that the local growers for whom I worked sporadically were very patient with me as I regularly alternated occupations between orchard hand and produce dealer.
Of course, my buying fruit from them served their interests to some degree, but not to the extent of the help and encouragement that I received from them.
Still, this led to some awkward situations with middle management, especially when I tried to serve in both capacities.
At Whitham Orchard, high on Timber Ridge above Gore, Va., we usually harvested peaches into low 19-bushel bins. These peaches would go into the onsite cold storage, then be hauled away in refrigerated trailers to enter the general produce market.
Just as often, though, we would fill wagon loads of the 1-bushel field crates of relatively small-time peach peddlers known as “truckers” – which included me. We would sell tree-ripe peaches at flea markets, livestock sales, VFW halls, farmer’s markets and other venues.
With some regularity, a tractor pulling a wagon load of my field crates would get in line for the pickers to fill. Our foreman, Robert “Manny” Ridenour, had a serious complex about being the undisputed boss which, as buyer, I would instantly become. This situation caused him so much consternation that he would just disappear, suddenly remembering a pruning saw that desperately needed sharpening.
The second in command, John R. “Bob” Whitacre, a much more mellow and reasonable individual, could barely contain his laughter over Manny’s response to this unique situation. After he recovered, Bob would quietly tell the pickers that I was buying this load of fruit. Thanks to Bob, I wound up hauling away the best peaches in the world. This wasn’t always the case, though, as fruit truckers tend to go about from orchard to orchard to find the cheapest peaches in order to increase their profit margin.
The late Tommy Watt of Timber Ridge Fruit Farm was at the Green Lantern Restaurant one August day and asked me if I would like to buy some peaches. I jokingly quoted a very low price, which, to my amazement, he accepted.
Apparently, someone had ordered a large quantity of peaches packaged in 1-bushel cardboard boxes then reneged. The perishable fruit was about to go to waste. In the days that followed, we loaded and I sold until we were both so tired that we couldn’t lift another box.
These peaches were very ripe and perishable. That’s the way it goes with peaches – ya gotta keep ’em movin’.
Since that’s just the way it’s done, I can’t really blame a certain West Virginia orchard for what happened next.
Remember “black lights”? Probably not, their having gone the way of leg warmers and Nehru jackets. Anyway, a black light was popular among young folks in the early ’70s. It consisted of a special light which would only reflect bright “dayglo” colors.
With walls painted flat black, anything dayglo colored seemed to emit its own light while being suspended in midair.
The lighting in this orchard’s cold storage was similar, making even the greenest peach look as though it was nearly dead ripe and as large as a softball. I bought a load there and had the awfullest time getting rid of these hard, green berries.
I guess that I sold them all – that was more than 30 years ago and I don’t still have them now, though I’m a little surprised.
I always made money trucking and peddling peaches. If I had a slow day at one of the sale venues, it only meant that I would have to camp out and attend an additional sale the following day. Apart from a hurricane, only one factor could cause me to have a slow sale day. If fellow fruit peddler Elmo Barnes, the salesman’s salesman showed up, I might as well close up and sit in the shade.
It was said that Elmo never threw away any fruit. Indeed, once it became unfit for sale, it would be fermented further and run through a still. From what I observed, Elmo never sold this product, but served it discreetly to valued customers free of charge.
During sale days, discarded paper cups normally seen on the ground would disappear from sight to wind up in the hands of farmers standing around Elmo’s truck.
I didn’t attend Elmo’s funeral. One fellow fruit trucker who did felt the need to explain; “I wanted to make sure that he was gone before I took another load of fruit over the mountain.”
I still have my old 1954 Chevrolet fruit truck, though it would need some work to become roadworthy. But if I can find a good deal on some field crates … well, maybe next year.
