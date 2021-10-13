A Yellow Spring farmer is among the top 10 Angus producers in West Virginia.
Jeremy Rudolph had 1 of the state’s 10 highest number of cattle registered with the American Angus Association during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Branson Farms of Baker also made the top-10 list.
West Virginia’s other big breeders include 1 from Fisher in Pendleton County, 3 in Roane County, 2 in Harrison County, and 1 each in Barbour, Greenbrier and Upshur counties.
Angus breeders across the nation registered 313,138 head in 2021.
“Our Association members lead the industry in adopting new technology and breeding the most problem-free cattle for their customers,” Association CEO Mark McCully said. “Cattlemen across the country continue to find registered Angus seedstock are the most profitable option for their herd.”
The American Angus Association serves nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.
