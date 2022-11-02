Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I guess I should change the sign on the North River Mills shop that reads "Thursday and Saturday — noon till 5" to read "by chance or appointment." We'll see. The idea for a shop there started around 2006 when the economy was going full bore. That economic feeding frenzy had been going on without significant interruption since 1946 and would peak then collapse, so it would seem, in 2008.

Though I always had plenty of business in the Shenandoah Valley and Hunt Country, it was the aesthetics that were adversely affected. If you know me, then you're aware that this is just as important as the bottom line.

