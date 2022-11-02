Though I always had plenty of business in the Shenandoah Valley and Hunt Country, it was the aesthetics that were adversely affected. If you know me, then you're aware that this is just as important as the bottom line.
In a Clarke County hayfield perc tests were being dug even before the farmer had time to move his big round hay bales out of the field. Traffic had become a dense, frantic headlong charge. A new political faction in Loudoun vowed to pave the county and paint it green. From my perspective, operating a mobile tractor repair business was losing its bucolic appeal.
I lamented these changes in an article in Antique Power magazine entitled, "The Four Letter S-Word; Shop." In the story, I discuss the possibility of opening a shop deeper into West Virginia, away from the traffic and overdevelopment. Using a drawing compass with Hanging Rock as the map's center point and Middleburg, Va., as the outer distance, I drew a circle. Equidistant to the west from here were some lonely prospects indeed.
However, the economic pendulum swung back to a less materially prosperous place. The traffic in the valley and Hunt Country thinned, and corn and pasture replaced survey markers and perc tests. Here and there, the boom times are remembered with acres of huge chock-a-block Mcmanses with brick facades that conceal warped vinyl siding — from one direction, anyway. Viewed from any other direction, they're just big vinyl balloons.
So, the problem pretty much went away, but the idea from the story didn't. Rather than just writing a conclusion to the story, I decided to stick with the shop idea and see where it might lead. I would not only write the continuation but live it, too.
At a North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival, I asked Steve Bailes, owner of the old Miller place, if I could set up shop in one of the old weathered buildings. "Sure," came his reply. I thought he was kidding. Another, year brought the same response as did the next. I was beginning to take the hint.
For the past 20 years or so, Saturday has been a work day with the emphasis on maintenance of the Old Black Truck in order to meet the demands of the upcoming week. If this was already caught up, tractor components brought in from the field, such as engines, transmissions, carburetors and magnetos were serviced for later installation. Thursday was chosen as another local day. I merely exercised an already established routine at the North River Mills shop, aka Charley Miller’s old tractor shed. As for the story, it did indeed take on a life of its own.
Every day at the North River Mills shop is chronicled in detail. These include observations of wildlife, vehicular traffic, weather, visitors, machines, old-time stories, distant sounds, shadows and angle of sunlight and so-on. These dated, real‑time experiences occupy several hand written volumes.
I’ve dipped into this storehouse of material several times. Stories and impressions from North River Mills are now read all over the world, and it's a paying gig. Still, though days at North River Mills do, in the long run, yield a modest profit, they also represent an immediate expense, getting there. You can’t get there from here.
We live almost in sight of the US 50 end of North River Road. The other end is directly across from the old Miller place. A bridge over North River at Tamarack once connected the two. The bridge is rumored to have been washed out in the 1940s. The road from Loom also once went to the Mills, emerging as Rigg’s Hollow Road. It's also impassable. So, my lengthy commute must include Slanesville or Capon Bridge.
Mechanic work tends to wear out the body, especially on large framed people like myself. I am no longer capable of some of the heavier, work and perhaps belatedly smart enough to avoid the rest. This, along with the retirement of artisans on whom my business depended, eventually led to a much smaller bottom line. Some days, I just couldn't afford the gas. Thursdays at North River Mills thus fell by the wayside.
But what about Saturdays — also posted on the sign? Being, 60-plus yet to still be invited to join 20 and 30-somethings in their activities is a rare privilege. But so it goes... In addition to our usual annual picnics, events, assemblies and conventions, these kids have been dragging us all over the place — from the Deep South to the Jersey Shore. Saturdays have just been booked up.
Retirement benefits, compliments of FDR's New Deal are due to kick in later this month, which should give me greater freedom of movement. Perhaps other days of the week can be selected if Saturdays don't free up. I do, after all, have 2 important projects going on there with another 2 pending.
The coldest days, though, probably won't see the shop in operation. I'm not so sure that I want to install a wood burning stove. If the building were to be closed up to conserve heat, then windows would have to be cut into the walls for light. The historical integrity of the old building would thus be compromised.
Incidentally, I noticed that, in the distant past, someone had the idea of using the shop through the winter. On the west wall of the shop, protected by the lean-to addition, newspapers have been glued to the wall to block the icy blast. These papers were printed during the second World War. Which of the Millers put them up? I don't know what Sloan was up to at the time. Bruce was in England mopping up B-17s that didn't quite make it back in one piece. See the ambulance racing to meet the crippled bomber in the 1944 documentary "Memphis Belle?" There goes Bruce. Likely Charley Miller was our mystery paper hanger. Anyway, until it turns nasty cold, it's "back to the Mills."
First published Nov. 4, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.