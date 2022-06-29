CHARLESTON — Maple syrup production in West Virginia stayed steady this year, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture reports, but prices skyrocketed.
Maple syrup production in the state totaled 13,000 gallons, unchanged from 2021. Likewise, the number of taps, 77,000, and yield per tap, 0.169 gallons, were unchanged.
The average price per gallon shot up to $47.70, up from $30.20 per gallon a yea earlier. Bulk prices were $2.50 per pound, up from $1.90, and $27.60 per gallon, up from $21.
Percent of sales by type was 50% bulk, 41% retail and 9% wholesale.
On average, the maple syrup season this year opened on Feb. 6 and closed on March 12, with the average season length coming in at 34 days. The 1st date of recorded sap collection was Jan. 10 and the last day was April 20.
“Weather remains a key factor for how successful our maple seasons end up,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “If it is too warm, it can severely hinder the sap’s flow resulting in lower production levels.”
U.S. maple syrup production in 2022 totaled 5.03 million gallons, up 35% from the previous season. The number of taps totaled 14.3 million and yield per tap was 0.352 gallon.
On average, the season lasted 34 days, compared with 27 days in 2021. The average price per gallon was $35.90, up $3.90. Value of production came in at $134 million.
