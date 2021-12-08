PETERSBURG — The Tri-County Wool Pool take-in has been scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 10 (a Friday), at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Petersburg.
There will not be a market for black, lamb or dirty wool, so organizers are asking producers to not send it or put it in bags with clear wool.
Wool in feed sacks will be paid as reject wool. Don’t mark wool bags with paint because it soaks through the bag into the wool, also making it reject.
For more information call the Hampshire County Extension Office at 304-822-5013 or Tammy Wimer, wool pool secretary/treasurer, at 304-530-0273.
