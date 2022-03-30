The fencerow to the east is yellow again. Yes, the forsythia is in bloom. I know — I’ve already gone on at some length about how this hearty, fast-growing bush takes over the yard, chases the cats and steals hubcaps. But really, I can’t get over how this flower announces that there is hope for spring amid the March drabness.
Suddenly and unexpectedly — poof — there it is. The whole fencerow is suddenly ablaze. It was still colorless yesterday and the day before and the day before that and so on into the past 5 months. None of the usual precursors to a bloom, such as warm, sunny days, need be present. Forsythia calls to us right out of the cold, gray gloom and late wintry wood smoke. Forsythia makes a bold, almost audible statement.
Though firing off random scattered blooms during warm winter days, only now do the buds burst en-masse. Its root nodules are calendars and pocket watches. In some respects, forsythia seems smarter than us — an agent of the date. It’s almost as though forsythia is giving permission for spring to proceed.
Still, we’ve been, fighting this persistent weed back, lest it turn our property into a yellow spot visible from the space station. The Old Hippie has been digging it up and giving it away. I have been cutting it down to access scrap metal in the fencerow and occasionally firing shotguns into its branches (more on that in a minute). Yet the yellow haze appears each year, totally unscathed, to close the winter season. As much as we fight this dauntless invader, we would likely miss its yearly awakening if we attained any success.
Forsythia is cheating, you know. With none of the later flowers for competition, forsythia can’t help but be beautiful. It’s the same trick as a golf ball tomato in January or a Lodi or Yellow Transparent apple or a sour cling peach in July. These fruits would be relegated to compost if they arrived later in the year when their tastier competitors were already on the scene.
But the forsythia seems too noble to lean on mediocrity for its identity. Happy to grow around old, broken wheelbarrows and transmission housings, receiving all manner of abuse and absolutely no care or nurturing, one sees a survivor thriving on adversity. Forsythia must be Ukrainian or maybe Polish. These nations repeatedly endure the ambitions of their more aggressive neighbors, Germany and Russia, only to bounce back stronger and more glorious than before. Actually, this Kudzu of the North traces its origins to Asia and derives its name from William Forsyth (1737-1804), an English botanist.
Leaves of nearby hardwood trees become irretrievably tangled in the bush’s dense lower branches and tendrils. In time, these leaves accumulate to form a thick mat and a denning place for a variety of ground-dwelling wildlife. Garter snakes and blacksnakes regularly slip out of the forsythia to patrol our nearby garden for damaging insects and mice.
Of course, the possibility of venomous snakes also breeding there does exist. However, an unusually credible bit of snake lore suggests that the presence of huge but harmless black constrictors make this unlikely. Blacksnakes routinely twist their venomous counterparts into copperhead crullers — it’s just what they do.
We have to admit that most of the snakes that we allow to govern our movements in thick brush are really just imaginary. The forsythia fencerow is also home to yellow jackets and bald-faced hornets. These species, though, could stand to be a bit more imaginary to suit my purposes. Where possible, the aforementioned shotgun sometimes works to affect that condition.
I asked the Old Hippie if she intended to dig up some forsythia this year. She said that she’ll try to find the time and that she was just trying to “salvage what’s left of the yard” by doing so. The words “salvage” and “yard” used so closely together helped me to see the potential for more space to park old trucks and tractors in the sizable area currently held by forsythia.
She anticipated my new interest in this space and revealed that this has a lot to do with why she digs mere hundreds, not thousands, of plants, leaving only enough to thwart my plan.
If you would like some forsythia, just ask the Old Hippie when you see her out and about. She’ll even dig it up in bloom — ours is a particularly vigorous strain — you just can’t kill this stuff. Whether you’ll eventually consider forsythia to be a blessing or a curse waits to be seen.
With the help of the Old Hippie pulling back the fallen sycamore leaves, our Lenten Rose has appeared and bloomed right on time. This is really not a miracle of precise timing on this flower’s part — the 40 days of Lent are, after all, a pretty wide target.
First published March 25, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.