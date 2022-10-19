Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I was first introduced to the term “hand hole” at Baker Equipment, the Massey Ferguson dealership in Capon Bridge, now the home of Bent River Wood Works. Like so much of the terminology used in West Virginia, “hand hole” has its roots in antiquity. Another example might be “water pump” pliers.

To all but a few old-timers, this tool is referred to as channel-lock or slip-joint pliers. Multiple slots that are engaged with a ridge on the other half of the tool make it possible to move the pivoting joint of these pliers, making them capable of grasping very large diameter objects.

