I was first introduced to the term “hand hole” at Baker Equipment, the Massey Ferguson dealership in Capon Bridge, now the home of Bent River Wood Works. Like so much of the terminology used in West Virginia, “hand hole” has its roots in antiquity. Another example might be “water pump” pliers.
To all but a few old-timers, this tool is referred to as channel-lock or slip-joint pliers. Multiple slots that are engaged with a ridge on the other half of the tool make it possible to move the pivoting joint of these pliers, making them capable of grasping very large diameter objects.
As it turns out, these pliers are virtually the only tool that can enable one to disassemble and assemble a certain oldtime hand-operated water pump known as a “pitcher pump” because of its shape. Nowadays, you’re only likely to see pitcher pumps at farm sales and antique shops.
And speaking of antique shops, the Old Hippie and I stopped by at Reclaim-Renew next to the old Co-Op on Marsham Street in Romney. You might want to check it out — there’s something for everyone — even me — or maybe especially me. I love old stuff.
I easily resist the urge to collect things, but one case where I let my guard down is certain old books from the 1st half of the 20th Century. “An age of progress” is the general theme, a drawing of a factory shamelessly belching exaggerated clouds of black smoke might adorn the cover. They usually expound on how our industry is vastly improving our quality of life and how, in great detail, these things are being accomplished.
A sub-genre — old books on automotive care.
I saw a copy of “Care of Automobiles” by J.B. Edwards, copyright 1921. After the customary textbook haggling, I paid probably 600 percent of the book’s original purchase price, which was still quite reasonable in 2016. It’s a small, neat little paperback apparently meant to be carried in the ol’ Tin Lizzie. The front cover sports a drawing of an open sided touring car.
Anyway, a present-day hand hole is covered by a steel or aluminum plate bolted to the side, top or bottom of a tractor’s clutch housing, transmission or bevel gear compartment. It may also be the mounting for some control lever or the transmission dipstick.
With the cover removed, one can reach inside to make adjustments, inspect the workings, make repairs or complete an assembly of the machine’s insides. It’s not too unlike building a ship in a bottle without the advantage of total visibility. According to the old books in my collection, the term “hand hole” also refers to the removable plates on the sides of an early automobile engine.
This ‘’new” innovation allows one access to the engine’s connecting rods without having to drain the oil — oh, what a fascinating time to be alive! The next time you lament over the sound of a CV joint starting to knock, consider what the motorist of 1921, presumably using a car of even earlier manufacture, had to go through on a regular basis.
A period automobile tourist scenario; After turning the children loose at the swimming hole along a dusty road of 1921, the wife lays out a picnic lunch. The fellow, however, must address his paternal responsibilities before joining the festivities.
These mundanities include removing the engine’s hand-hole covers and checking the car’s connecting rod bearings for excess play after this long drive. Though even my tech manuals from the 1940s give connecting rod clearances in thousandths of an inch, Care of Automobiles says that anything under 1/64 of an inch should send us happily on our way without having to “take up the brasses.” (The book offers no advice regarding woodwinds.)
If the proper clearance can’t be obtained by this adjustment then, this fellow, having served in an armored detachment in the Argonne, knows exactly what to do, as “Care of Automobiles” also directs. Removing the piston and connecting rod assembly from the engine, he walks to a nearby farm to use the farm’s forge to cast a new bearing. As a courtesy, he also buys some eggs for the next morning’s campfire breakfast while he’s there.
He walks back and assembles the engine, delighted that there is still some fried chicken and Moxie Cola left.
The book even includes an admonishment for those of the “lead foot” persuasion. Remember that in 1921, there were still lots of cars with a hand throttle instead of a gas pedal so you really had to be a determined outlaw to incur this chastisement entitled Racing the Motor:
“While there is reason in abundance for running a motor, without load, at reasonably high speed for the purpose of making carburetor adjustments and the like, there is no excuse for ‘opening her up wide’ and letting ‘her’ turn up to the last limit of speed. Under no conceivable practical conditions could the motor run in such a way in service, and there is little sense in forcing a motor to do things that are absolutely useless merely for the purpose of making a fearful noise.”
Whew! Remember that woodsheds and hickory switches were more plentiful then, too. Of course, safety of the man’s family and their automobile is of the greatest importance. With gasoline and combustion occupying in the same small area, danger of fire always looms somewhere in the unseen background.
Here is what Care of Automobiles suggests: “An automatic fire extinguisher may be made by dissolving three pounds of salt and one-half pound of sal ammoniac in one gallon of water. Suspend over the gasoline tank by a string and in a bottle that will break readily. Bottle must be high enough to break in the falling. When gasoline catches fire, the string will burn and the bottle will fall and break.”
I really don’t know how well thought out this plan was or if anyone has ever really tried it. I’m not suggesting that the reader try it either. Fat chance that the typical Highway Patrolman of 2016 could be convinced that it isn’t an on-board methamphetamine lab or the makings of a bomb.
A final tip; “Watch out for bricks and large rocks left on hills by drivers of heavy vehicles when forced to halt on the steep incline.” Be careful — it’s a jungle out there.
First published Oct. 5, 2016.
