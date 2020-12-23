Consumers and retailers alike are demanding accountability when it comes to producing, buying and selling fresh produce.
For fresh fruit and vegetable growers adapting to meet consumers demand for safer foods, as well as adapting to meet the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act and third-party GAP audits, putting together a farm food safety plan is often a good starting point.
Even if you are simply direct marketing your produce and don’t need an audit, having a food safety plan and following good hygiene and sanitation practices can benefit your operation.
Writing the plan, and keeping it updated every year throughout the growing season, does require some time and effort in the short run. However, your efforts will pay off in the long run as it will reassure your customers that you are proactively reducing the risk of microbial contamination on your produce, which can help reduce both health and business risks for consumers and growers.
A written farm food safety plan provides a way for growers of fresh fruits and vegetables to get organized and focused on produce safety on their farm operations. A written farm food safety plan is not specifically required by FSMA, but it is nonetheless a useful tool in complying with FSMA.
On the other hand, a written farm food safety plan is required for third party GAP audits. When developed and used correctly, a written farm food safety plan becomes a central place for growers to assess and prioritize food safety risks, outline appropriate practices to reduce those risks, record policies and standard operating procedures for common risks and keep the necessary farm food safety records.
As we continue food safety training in West Virginia, the state’s food safety training team has developed a “farm food safety plan template” to help growers jumpstart their own food safety plans.
The West Virginia farm food safety ptemplate is appropriate for progressive producers seeking GAP audits, or to comply with FSMA requirements, or to simply demonstrate that they have the knowledge and ‘good faith’ efforts to produce safer foods.
The template helps producers keep information/ records on farm and worker demographics; risk assessment of practices and conditions on the farm that can impact food safety; description of practices that the farm undertakes to reduce risks and records that document those practices.
In addition, the template also helps document standard operating procedures, record/log sheets, supporting documents, traceability records, crop protection records and food safety training materials.
The 1st step to get started in developing your farm food safety plan is to attend a food safety planning workshop to understand how to use and adapt the template for your farm. Your plan can be developed manually (written into the template) or digitally (completed on the computer).
The plan can then be saved, updated and printed or used on-site or sent digitally to auditors for food safety audits. It is important to note that the template is meant to serve as a food safety planning guide, and is not regulation, and should be applied only as appropriate and feasible to your fruit and vegetable operations.
Keep in mind that every farm is unique and the risks on the farm will be specific to each operation. Developing a farm food safety plan should therefore be done by someone on the farm who knows the farm well, can assess risks and identify practices to reduce risk that fit the farm.
Call Dee Singh-Knights at 304-293-7606 or email dosingh-knights@mail.wvu.edu if you have any questions or to register for a “Writing your Farm Food Safety Plan” training workshop to learn more about this and other required trainings on how to comply with farm food safety requirements.
