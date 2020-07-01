FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, June 29, 2020
LAMBS: 64
Hi Choice & Prime: $177.50-205;Choice: $170-195; Slaughter Ewes: $90-105; Slaughter Rams: $100-137.50.
KID GOATS: 59
20-40 lbs.: $189-242.50;40-60 lbs.: $225-315;60-80 lbs.: $270-315.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 58 - Utility & Comm: $55-71; Canner & Cutter: $48-69; Cutter & BNG: $40-59.
Bulls: 11 - 1-2: $81-102.
Stock Cows: 29 - Beef Bred: $725-925.
FEEDER CATTLE: 329
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $128-143; 500-600 lbs. - $148; 600-700 lbs. - $132; 700-800 lbs. - $121-122. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $145; 400-500 lbs. - $117-140; 500-600 lbs. - $131-135; 600-700 lbs. - $113. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $137; 500-600 lbs. - $115; 600-700 lbs. - $111.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $115-121; 400-500 lbs. - $115-120; 500-600 lbs. - $111-117.50; 600-700 lbs. - $109; 700-800 lbs. - $102. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $120-121; 400-500 lbs. - $120-123; 500-600 lbs. - $111-116.50; 600-700 lbs. - $105; 700-800 lbs. - $88. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $103; 500-600 lbs. - $98; 600-700 lbs. - $103; 700-800 lbs. - $93.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $146; 400-500 lbs. - $124-136; 500-600 lbs. - $132; 600-700 lbs. - $108-124; 700-800 lbs. - $114-123; 800-900 lbs. - $99. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $140-150; 400-500 lbs. - $131-132; 500-600 lbs. - $126-132; 700-800 lbs. - $116; 800-900 lbs. - $94. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $123; 500-600 lbs. - $116; 600-700 lbs. - $110; 700-800 lbs. - $90.
Total: 552
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, July 6. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, June 29, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $126; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $119.50; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $119; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $84; Light: Up to $76.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $98.50;Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: $60-68; Comm. To Good: $40-56; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $108.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $70.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $152.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, June 27, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $142.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $112.50.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $105;Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good – Up to $89;Light - Up to $80.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $107.50;Light: Up to $86.
Cows: Utility: Up to $60-73;Canners: Up to $45-59; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $90.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $125.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $120.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $48; Heavy: Up to $45; Light: Up to $55.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $72.
Sows: Up to $23.
Male Hogs: Up to $15.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $177.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $170; 30-60 lbs.: $185.
Sheep: Up to $85.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-460; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60.
Hay: Hay: 1st cut – Up to $4.25;Straw: Up to $4.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 56 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $63-66.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $62-67. High - $71-82.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $53-59. High - $60-72. Low - $44-45.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 4 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1984-2080 lbs. - $91-108. High Dress: 1590-1718 lbs. - $73-75.
FED CATTLE: 29 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice and Prime 2-3: 1250 lbs. - $110. Choice 2-3: 1158-1370 lbs - $102-107. Select 2-3: 1328-1368 lbs. - $97-103.
Slaughter Holstein: Choice 2-3: 1476-1524 lbs. - $81-82.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1180-1216 lbs. - $99-108.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 58 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $90-115; 80-94 lbs. - $60-100. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $57.50-95; 80-94 lbs. - $45-57.50. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $30-45. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 94-104 lbs. - $50-90.
FEEDERS: 126 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 400-450 lbs. - $137.50-147; 548 lbs. - $140; 600-650 lbs. - $127.50-140; 700-800 lbs. - $117.50-120. Medium & Large 2: 542 lbs. - $117.50.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 132 lbs. - $82.50; 576 lbs. - $87.50.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 250-300 lbs. - $122.50-132.50; 300-350 lbs. - $120-122.50; 450-500 lbs. - $120-122.50; 500-550 lbs. - $120-132.50; 550-600 lbs. - $127.50; 600-650 lbs. - $107.50-125; 750-850 lbs. - $107.50; 850-950 lbs. - $97.50-120. Medium & Large 2: 166 lbs. - $127.50; 683 lbs. - $80. Small 2: 338-453 lbs. - $120-125.
BULLS: Medium & Large 1: 166 lbs. - $127.50; 683 lbs. - $80. Small 2: 338-453 lbs. - $120-125; 250-350 lbs. - $122.50-137.50; 350-400 lbs. - $125-150; 150-500 lbs. - $122.50-137; 500-600 lbs. - $117.50-130; 600-650 lbs. - $122.50-135.
Stock Bulls: Advertised - Commercial/Purebread Black Angus Bull:1300 lbs. - At $124 per pound.
LAMBS: 65 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 50-70 lbs. - $182.50-187.50; 70-90 lbs. - $170-187.50; 90-100 lbs. - $152.50-170; 100-120 lbs. - $155-162.50.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 5 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 150-180 lbs. - $72.50-92.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 48 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 40-50 lbs. - $60-130; 70-80 lbs. - $195-230. Selection 2: 30-50 lbs. - $60-75; 77 lbs - $140.
Nannies: Selection 1: 78-92 lbs. - $190-205 102-116 lbs. - $200-210. Selection 2: 46 lbs. - $67.50; 60-64 lbs. - $105-112.50.
Billies: Selection 1: 116-122 lbs. - $185; 208 lbs. - $350. Selection 2: 48 lbs. - $105.
Wethers: Selection 1: 88 lbs. - $230; 110 lbs. - $295.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 118 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $20-35; 300-380 lbs. - $25-34.
SOWS: 14 Head - All price per cwt.
Good 2-3: 500-786 lbs. - $15-17.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 187 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 35-45 lbs. - $30-49; 50-60 lbs. - $41-55; 70-80 lbs - $64-68; 90-97 lbs - $50-79.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 100-110 lbs. - $50-69; 180-200 lbs. - $63-68.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
